Gov. Jared Polis ordered all Colorado movie theaters, coffeehouses, breweries, gyms and dine-in restaurants and bars closed for the next 30 days, starting March 17. Restaurants can still offer pickup, delivery, and takeout. Read more here.
A number of other businesses have closed or adjusted their hours to allow more time for employees to stock shelves and clean.
Here's a list of what is and isn't open in Colorado. (Know of a business or location that didn't make the list? Email citydesk@gazette.com or digital@gazette.com.)
Adjusted hours/operations
King Soopers: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Walmart: 24 hour stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Trader Joes: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dollar General: Will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to senior shoppers, and will close an hour earlier that normal.
The Citadel and Chapel Hills malls: Effective March 17, hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Some store hours may vary, shoppers are asked to call specific stores for hours.
Sam's Club: Sam's Club locations will be open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice, effective Tuesday, March 17. Early shopping is also temporarily unavailable.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods will pause food-sampling and the use of self-service stations.
Chick-fil-A: Will temporarily close dining rooms and announced that some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may also offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
Starbucks: Starbucks will move to a to-go model for all its stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks, effective Sunday, March 15. The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Outlets at Castle Rock: The center is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Contact individual stores for hours.
Park Meadows Mall: Open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
The Colorado Department of Education: Requirements for standardized state testing are suspended, which were scheduled to be administered after spring break. The state's Colorado Measures of Academic Success, along with the PSAT and SAT tests will not be given at this school.
Citizens Service Center: Department of Human Services - limited in-person services for people without internet access or other extreme circumstances; Public Health - no immunization or family planning services until further notice; Pikes Peak Workforce Center - office visits limited to unemployment insurance services; County Assessor - closed until April 6; County Treasurer - closed until April 6, all late fees will be waived through April 6.
Centennial Hall: Board of County Commissioners - board meetings are always broadcast live through the website, the public is welcome to attend as long as social distancing can be maintained; parking garage near Centennial Hall - open free of charge.
Greccio Housing: Offices open by appointment only (no walk-ins), resident resources and assistance continues by phone, group events are suspended until further notice, maintenance calls are under increased precautions and limitations, administrative meetings are restricted.
Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region: Public vaccination clinics and appointments, public spay/neuter surgeries and Wellness Waggin' events are suspended. You will be contacted to reschedule vet appointments. Still open for adoptions and pet intakes.
Crossfire Ministries: April 16 Taste and See event at Rocky Mountain Calvary is canceled; women's bible study is cancelled for two weeks; thrift store will be closed for two weeks; April 2-4 benefit sale is canceled.
Kaiser Permanente Colorado: Postponing elective/non-urgent surgeries and procedures; consolidating medical offices beginning Monday.
Temporarily closed
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo: Closed for the remainder of the month. Read more here.
YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region: YMCA facilities closed from Tuesday, March 17 through Saturday, April 18. The Y is offering critical child care during this time. For more information, visit www.ppymca.org/coronavirus. The Colorado Springs Senior Center will be closed through Sunday, March 29. Silver Key meals will still be available. Visit csseniorcenter.com for more information.
Colorado DMV locations: Closed from March 18 - April 18
Pikes Peak Library District: All locations are closed until further notice
Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center: Closed until further notice.
CycleBar: Closed from March 17 - April 15
Apple: Retail stores closed until March 27.
REI: Closed March 16 until March 27.
Lululemon: Closing stores in North America and Europe starting March 16th through March 27th
Lush: Closed from March 16-29. Employees will receive regular pay.
Patagonia: Closed at the end of business day Friday. Employees that can't work from home will receive their regular pay during the closure.
Under Armour: Announced stores would be closed through March 28.
Urban Outfitters: Closed until at least March 28.
Nike: Retail stores closed until March 27.
Abercrombie & Fitch: Closed U.S. stores on Sunday.
SunWater Spa: Closed until at least March 31.
Bear Creek Nature Center: Closed until at least April 6. All public programs are canceled until at least April 6. Trails are still open to the public.
Focus on the Family: The Welcome Center and Whit’s End child play area are closed.
Pikes Peak Regional Building Department: Planning and Community Development - closed until April 6.
AMF Colorado Springs Bowling: Closed until at least March 31.