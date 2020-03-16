A number of stores in Colorado Springs and around the state are adjusting their hours to allow more time for employees to stock shelves and to provide time for appropriate cleaning. Other retailers are closing completely.
Here's a list of stores that, as of now, will either be temporarily closed or have trimmed the hours they are open. Know of a store that didn't make the list? Email digital@gazette.com.
Adjusted hours/operations
King Soopers: Starting Sunday, stores will be open from 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Walmart: 24 hour stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Trader Joes: Will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Starbucks: Company-owned stores are shifting to a "to go" model and suspending seating in café and patio areas for the next two weeks. Customers can still order at the counter, the drive thru or on the app. Some stores in malls and university campuses will temporarily close. Stores in communities with high clusters of novel coronavirus cases will reduce hours or temporarily close.
Jimmy Johns: The downtown Colorado Springs location is only allowing order ahead and delivery orders.
Outlets at Castle Rock: Adjusted opening hours, now 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Chick-Fil-A: Dine in seating closed, drive-thrus will still be open. Some stores may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
Burger King: In store dining closed at Colorado Springs locations. Drive-thrus remain open.
Temporarily closed
Apple: Retail stores closed until March 27.
REI : Closed March 16 until March 27.
Lululemon : Closing stores in North America and Europe starting March 16th through March 27th
Lush: Will close all 258 Lush retail stores across Canada and the US from March 16-29. Employees will receive regular pay.
Patagonia: Temporarily closed at the end of business day Friday. Employees that can't work from home will receive their regular pay during the closure.
Under Armour: Announced stores would be closed for the next 12 days.
Urban Outfitters: Closed until at least March 28.
Nike: Retail stores closed until March 27.
Abercrombie & Fitch : Closed U.S. stores on Sunday