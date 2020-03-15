List: Colorado Springs Walmart, King Soopers and others cutting hours due to coronavirus

A number of stores in Colorado Springs and around the state are adjusting their hours to allow more time for employees to stock shelves and to provide time for appropriate cleaning. Other retailers are closing completely.
Here's a list of stores that, as of now, will either be temporarily closed or have trimmed the hours they are open. Know of a store that didn't make the list? Email digital@gazette.com.
King Soopers: Starting Sunday, stores will be open from 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Walmart: 24 hour stores will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Apple: Retail stores closed until March 27.
Urban Outfitters: Closed until at least March 28.
Nike: Retail stores closed until March 27.
Trader Joe's: Starting Monday, their hours will be 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Safeway: Regular hours, 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.