The latest round of snow hit the Colorado Springs area Sunday night. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.
Several schools and military installations are on delayed starts Monday or even closed. Click here for the updated list of delays and closings. Some of the schools affected include those in District 49, Cheyenne Mountain District 12, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8, Harrison District 2, Widefield District 3, Cripple Creek-Victor and Ellicott.
Click here for the latest traffic conditions around Colorado Springs. Click here for updates from CDOT.