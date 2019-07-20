Wind speeds of 70 mph, hail, street flooding and downed trees were reported in El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, during Saturday afternoon's thunderstorm.
For a brief time Saturday, a tornado warning was also issued for El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties. The warning expired at 6:15 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, a wind speed of 70 mph was recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport. Wind damage, downed trees, and one-inch hail was reported in some areas of the county and Colorado Springs Utilities was responding to multiple reports of trees in power lines Saturday evening.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that a young Cooper's hawk was rescued after being blown from its Colorado Springs nest during the storm.
Storm #rescue tonight by @COParksWildlife officer Cassidy English. This fledgling Cooper's hawk was blown from a nest in #ColoradoSprings. It was allowed to rest then restored to the nest. pic.twitter.com/cxpfPFg5Sw— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 21, 2019
Thunderstorms slammed much of the Front Range Saturday. A flash flood warning was issued for El Paso County including west Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Chipita Park, Cascade and the Waldo Canyon burn scar. The warning expired at 7:30 p.m.
In Pueblo, widespread damage to docks and boats at North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to evacuate the marina and close it indefinitely.
Few more shots of the chaos at the North Shore Marina @LakePuebloSP following Saturday's severe windstorm. pic.twitter.com/vSNNPcOWiP— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 21, 2019
A KOAA reporter tweeted that cars were submerged in floodwater under an overpass in Pueblo.
There’s actually a THIRD car next to one of the columns. Hard to spot at first. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/tvjP7E3l4G— Jessica Barreto (@BarretoReports) July 21, 2019
In Denver, thunderstorms delayed arriving flights for up to an hour at Denver International Airport, and flooded roads in the Denver metro area.
Our crews are on the scene near 12th and Miller. We had a report of someone in the water. A search is underway. pic.twitter.com/eLSY91PjQC— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 21, 2019
Look at the dangerous conditions right now in Lakewood, CO. Flash Flood Warnings continue in and around the Denver Metro area, this video was taken on Colfax Avenue. Stay off the roads! Just 1 foot of flowing water can carry away most vehicles. #cowxpic.twitter.com/Lnt88K5CBp— Meredith Garofalo (@GarofaloWX) July 21, 2019
Standing water was reported in various spots on I-25 from Pueblo to Castle Rock, with flood water even closing parts of the highway.
In the Pikes Peak region, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported adverse weather conditions on Interstate 25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and County Line Road and also U.S. 24 near Cave of the Winds. Police reported street flooding in northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Halfturn Rd.
Rain storms moving through the area have created isolated flooding. N/B N. Academy Bl. between N. Carefree Cir. and Halfturn Rd. is one such area. Please use caution and avoid areas of standing water.@CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter— CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) July 20, 2019
US 24 EB/WB: Adverse weather between Frontage Rd and Cave Of The Winds Rd. Flood conditions may exist in the Waldo Canyon area. Use caution— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 20, 2019
Two power outages were also reported in the county during Saturday's storm. One power outage affecting over 2,800 people in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Residents in Monument experienced power outages beginning just after 4 p.m. Mountain View Electric Association reported that over 1,700 El Paso County customers were without power.
As of 8:30 p.m., power had been restored to most customers.
