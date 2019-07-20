Wind speeds of 70 mph, hail, street flooding and downed trees were reported in El Paso County, including Colorado Springs, during Saturday afternoon's thunderstorm.

For a brief time Saturday, a tornado warning was also issued for El Paso, Pueblo, and Crowley counties. The warning expired at 6:15 p.m. 

According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, a wind speed of 70 mph was recorded at the Colorado Springs Airport.  Wind damage, downed trees, and one-inch hail was reported in some areas of the county and Colorado Springs Utilities was responding to multiple reports of trees in power lines Saturday evening. 

Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported that a young Cooper's hawk was rescued after being blown from its Colorado Springs nest during the storm.

Thunderstorms slammed much of the Front Range Saturday. A flash flood warning was issued for El Paso County including west Colorado Springs, the Air Force Academy, Manitou Springs, Chipita Park, Cascade and the Waldo Canyon burn scar. The warning expired at 7:30 p.m.

In Pueblo, widespread damage to docks and boats at North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to evacuate the marina and close it indefinitely.  

A KOAA reporter tweeted that cars were submerged in floodwater under an overpass in Pueblo. 

In Denver, thunderstorms delayed arriving flights for up to an hour at Denver International Airport, and flooded roads in the Denver metro area.  

Standing water was reported in various spots on I-25 from Pueblo to Castle Rock, with flood water even closing parts of the highway. 

In the Pikes Peak region, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported adverse weather conditions on Interstate 25 between Mesa Ridge Parkway and County Line Road and also U.S. 24 near Cave of the Winds. Police reported street flooding in northbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard between North Carefree Circle and Halfturn Rd.

Two power outages were also reported in the county during Saturday's storm. One power outage affecting over 2,800 people in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs was reported just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 

Residents in Monument experienced power outages beginning just after 4 p.m. Mountain View Electric Association reported that over 1,700 El Paso County customers were without power. 

As of 8:30 p.m., power had been restored to most customers.  

