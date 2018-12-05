Students at Harrison High School were sent home early Wednesday after a magazine with live ammunition was found on campus.
The school was placed on lockout shortly before 8 a.m. after staff found the loaded magazine, according to a letter District 2 sent to parents. During lockout, classes continue, but no one is permitted to enter or leave the school.
Colorado Springs police were notified and, along with school security staff, searched students, staff and the premises.
"No weapon was found," the letter stated. "At no time were students and staff in danger.
Students were sent home at 1 p.m. Classes will resume Thursday with increased security at the school for the remainder of the week, the district said.