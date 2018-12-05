Harrison High School released students at 1 p.m. Wednesday when a magazine full of live ammunition was found early Wednesday.
A magazine full with live ammunition was found at Harrison High School by a staff member about 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The school was placed on lockout as the District 2 school's security
The lockout is due to a security breach, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. No other details have been released, but all students and staff at the District 2 school are safe.
Students will be released at 1 p.m., KKTV reports.
No one is allowed to enter or leave the school during a lockout, and classes remain in progress.
