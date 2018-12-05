cop lights.jpg

Harrison High School released students at 1 p.m. Wednesday when a magazine full of live ammunition was found early Wednesday. 

The school was placed on lockout as the District 2 school's security 

The lockout is due to a security breach, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. No other details have been released, but all students and staff at the District 2 school are safe.

Students will be released at 1 p.m., KKTV reports.

No one is allowed to enter or leave the school during a lockout, and classes remain in progress. 

Updates will follow when more information becomes available.

