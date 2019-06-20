100 meters
Jayden Omi, sr., Manitou Springs
The Mustang made a quick recovery from ACL surgery at the beginning of the year and wound up winning gold at the Class 3A state meet in the 100 and 200. He didn’t have time to get conditioned for what is considered to be his best event, the 400.
200 meters
Tyrese Vanhorne, jr., Harrison
VanHorne medaled in all three individual races, placing second in the 100 and 400 and taking fourth in the 200 in 21.77. Though he just completed his junior year, Vanhorne is expected to skip next season to enroll early at Cincinnati.
400 meters
Isaiah Escalante, jr., Doherty
The Spartan junior ran a 48.88 at state to finish third. He crossed roughly 0.3 seconds behind Eaglecrest sophomore Langston Williams. Escalante added to his medal count as a member of Doherty’s sprint relays.
800 meters
Cal Banta, sr., Air Academy
The Colorado State commit capped his prep career with a trio of top-three medals. He was third in the individual 800 in 1:53.48 and finished second in the 1,600 and as the anchor on the Kadet 4x800 relay.
1,600 meters
Dillon Powell, sr., Air Academy
Powell solidified himself as one of the area’s top distance runners with two top-five finishes in his final state meet. He was second in the 3,200 in 9:28.01 and fourth in the 1,600 in 4:21.83.
3,200 meters
Erik Le Roux, fr., Cheyenne Mountain
Le Roux was the top underclassman in the 3,200, taking third in 9:32.03. He added two more medals in the 1,600 (sixth) and 4x800 relay (third), which he anchored.
110 hurdles
Mason Anthony, sr., Elizabeth
Anthony ran the area’s fastest time at state, finishing second in 3A in 14.39. He added two golds and a silver in his other three events, winning the 300 hurdles (38.67) and long jump. He also helped the Cardinals’ 4x100 relay finish second.
300 hurdles
Elijah Brown, sr. Palmer
Brown’s area-best 38.66 was good for fifth place in 5A. He added to the Terrors’ point total with a sixth-place finish in the 100 hurdles, where he finished .05 seconds back of the fourth-place finisher. The senior also ran the first leg of Palmer’s 4x100 relay team, which made it to state but did not qualify for the finals.
4x100 relay
Cañon City
The Tiger quartet of Raymond Camel, Harrison Pilafas, Noah Vidmar and Brendan Young gave Pueblo East a challenge in the 4A race, placing third in 42.63. East won in 42.4. While the Tigers will lose their anchor in Young, Camel, Pilafas and Vidmar are expected to return as seniors next year.
4x200 relay
Doherty
Brandon Deas, Andrew Martinez, Isaiah Escalante and Brandon Becker teamed up to run a 1:27.64 at state, good for fourth in 5A, half a second behind victorious Valor. Deas and Martinez, the first two legs, graduated while Escalante and Becker enter their senior year in the fall.
4x400 relay
Vista Ridge
The Wolves’ 3:22.51 was good for fifth in 5A and the team could be positioned well for future success with rising seniors Sean Burns and Zayden Davis and Khalif Harrington, who just finished his sophomore year as the anchor, set to return. Micah Hilts, the second leg, wrapped up his prep career and is off to play football at Texas State.
4x800 relay
Air Academy
No area team came within five seconds of the Kadets’ time at the state meet. Walker Tiffany, John Vogel, Matthew Mettler and Cal Banta cranked out a 7:52.78, good for second in Class 4A. Air Academy’s distance relay finished a little more than four seconds back of Durango, which set a meet record in the win.
High jump
Skye Ciccarelli, sr., Woodland Park
The senior won the 3A high jump when he cleared 6 feet, 4 inches on his first attempt. He failed his first try at 6-6 but cleared his next attempt to record the best area mark at state. Ciccarelli also competed in the 200 at state.
Pole vault
David Counts, sr., Pine Creek
At his final state meet, Counts cleared 14-0 to finish fifth in Class 5A. Counts claimed a season-best mark of 14-7 prior to state and helped the Eagles place seventh in the 4x400 relay, running the first leg.
Long jump
Brendan Young, sr., Canon City
Young’s leap of 23-1 was the best in the area and good for a 4A championship, as he beat Palmer Ridge’s Braeden Holcombe by just under six inches. Young also won the triple jump, placed fourth in the high jump and added a third-place medal on a relay.
Triple jump
Darius Cheatom, sr., Harrison
Cheatom’s 44-4.5 was best in the area for those not named Brendan Young. The senior finished fourth in Class 4A at state. He also made the podium in the long jump (eighth) and 4x100 relay (fifth).
Shot put
Ben Stoyer, sr., Cheyenne Mountain
Stoyer’s last shot at state was his best, as his 50-3 throw was good for third in 4A. He came up just shy of the 50-foot threshold on his first three throws before a foul and a 47-4 toss led up to his best mark of the meet.
Discus
Rece Rowan, jr., Pine Creek
The Eagle undoubtedly had the best showing of any area thrower at state. He went 179 in the discus, placing second in 5A. His 54-0.25 shot put was good for another medal, as he placed third. He finished just a few feet shy of gold in both events.
Second team
100 meters
Abdul-Jaleel Abdulia, sr., Falcon
200 meters
Drew Morton, so., The Classical Academy
400 meters
Andrew Martinez, sr., Doherty
800 meters
Andrew Bluemel, sr., Palmer Ridge
1,600 meters
Mason Norman, jr., The Classical Academy
3,200 meters
Gus McIntyre, jr., Palmer
110 hurdles
Zayden Davis, jr., Vista Ridge
300 hurdles
Charles Nnantah, sr., Pine Creek
4x100 relay
Doherty (Brandon Deas, Andrew Martinez, Isaiah Escalante, Jaden Martinez)
4x200 relay
Fountain-Fort Carson (Lawrence Walker, Michael Jones, Ja’warren Smith, Gregory Horton)
4x400 relay
Pine Creek (David Counts, Christian Seaquist, William Hibbard, Charles Nnantah)
4x800 relay
Cheyenne Mountain (Chris Montross, Peter Quiros, Jacob Allen, Erik Le Roux)
High Jump
Donte Marsh, jr., Doherty
Pole Vault
Tanner McCrary, sr., Discovery Canyon
Long jump
Braeden Holcombe, jr., Palmer Ridge
Triple jump
Jack Davis, sr., Air Academy
Shot put
Lawson White, sr., Fountain-Fort Carson
Discus
Anthony Rosenstrauch, sr., Palmer Ridge
Honorable mention
Air Academy: Brady Badwound, sr., throws. Calhan: Brandon Eglington, so., jumps; Mikey Mikita, sr., pole vault. Cheyenne Mountain: Paul Agbo, so., sprints; Jacob Allen, jr., distance; Jaden Harrison, jr., jumps. Discovery Canyon: Kevin Frye, jr., hurdles; James Lum, jr., vault; Elijah Scott, so., jumps. Elizabeth: Mason Boss, jr., vault; Cadaen Frasl, sr., jumps; Reece Ullery, sr., sprints/jumps. Evangelical Christian: Josiah Murphy, so., hurdles/jumps. Fountain-Fort Carson: Ethan Smith, jr., jumps. Harrison: Sergio Alvarado, sr., hurdles; Devon Washington, sr., sprints/hurdles. Mesa Ridge: Tyrell Smith, sr., sprints. Mitchell: Daryon Wilson, so., jumps. Peyton: Tanner Hughes, so., jumps; Jase Lanto, jr., throws; Joel Schluessler, so., distance; Sammy Schuemann, sr., mid distance; Pikes Peak Christian: Tommy Harmon sr., hurdles/vault, Andrew Moore, jr. distance; Sam Smith, sr., throws/vault; Jackson Thorne, jr., distance. Palmer: Darien Meyers, sr., jumps. Palmer Ridge: Logan Bocovich, sr., distance; Nathan Lemke, jr., throws; Brian McCarthy, jr., throws; Tyson Wahlgren, jr., vault; Jaydes Warwick, sr., hurdles. Pine Creek: Perry Guidry, jr., jumps; Max Lofy, jr., sprints; Rampart: Ben Conlin, so., distance; Luke Pavlica, so., jumps; Grant Tucker, jr., throws; Nathan Vanwie, sr. throws. St. Mary’s: Owen Barton, fr., sprints; Domenic Hartman, sr., sprints; Adam Maal, sr., distance. The Classical Academy: Adam Ambuul, jr., hurdles. Vista Ridge: Sean Burns, jr., hurdles. Woodland Park: Chase Graves, sr., vault; Cameron Howard, sr., distance; Oliver Lampton-Adkins, jr., distance; Vaughn Rea, jr., jumps; Davey Schoenberger, jr. jumps.