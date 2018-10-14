The Gazette, Colorado Politics and KOAA News5 hosted Colorado’s Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer — all in one place and for the first time in Colorado Springs — on Saturday night. 

KOAA News5 anchor Rob Quirk moderated the debates, and Elizabeth Watts, a KOAA News5 anchor, and Joey Bunch, the senior political reporter for Colorado Politics, posed questions. 

state debate
Candidates for attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state for the state of Colorado debated Saturday at the Penrose House in Colorado Springs.
During the first part of the debate, candidates for attorney general, secretary of state and state treasurer debated each other for more than an hour at the Garden Pavilion at the Penrose House Conference Center.

state debate
Phil Weiser (Democrat) and George Brauchler (Republican) (left to right) debate during a state debate at the Penrose House on Saturday, October 13, 2018. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)
Their group debate preceded a one-on-one between the two major party candidates running for governor.

state debate
Colorado gubernatorial candidates Republican Walker Stapleton, left, and Democrat Jared Polis debate Saturday night at the Penrose House in Colorado Springs .
Republican Walker Stapleton, the two-term state treasurer, and Democrat Jared Polis, a five-term congressman, sparred over health care, transportation funding and energy policy, among other topics.

For more election 2018 coverage, check out the Gazette's Voters Guide at gazette.com/2018-voters-guide.

