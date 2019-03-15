We are experiencing delayed delivery in much of the areas that were significantly impacted by the recent Blizzard. These areas are Monument, Glen Eagle, Black Forest, Falcon, Peyton, and rural Eastern El Paso County. In addition, Teller County delivery is also experiencing delayed delivery.
Carriers in these identified areas will be given all day today to complete their delivery. These delays are due to many neighborhood streets and roads not being fully cleared, limited in access - creating extreme challenges to complete deliveries safely.
Reminder, all subscribers have full digital access to include our very popular E-Edition, which is an exact replica of today’s print version of The Gazette.