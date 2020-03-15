Fourth El Paso County case among 30 new coronavirus confirmed in Colorado

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including a fourth in El Paso County.
El Paso County had the first death in the state attributed to the virus, an an 83-year-old woman who died Friday at a Colorado Springs hospital. The third case announced Saturday was from exposure to the woman at a west side bridge club, health officials said.
The state's 30 new cases detected bring the total to 131 as of Sunday afternoon. The Department of Public Health provided the following information related to the new cases:
Age range:
Teenaged - 4
20s – 4
30s – 7
40s – 4
50s – 7
60s – 3
70s – 1
County of residence:
Arapahoe – 3
Boulder - 3
Denver – 4
Douglas - 4
Eagle – 4
El Paso – 1
Garfield - 1
Gunnison - 2
Jefferson – 5
Weld - 2
Unknown - 1
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 30
Visitors: 0
Sex:
Female: 11
Male: 19