Virus screenings jam US airports; 'atrocious,' a flyer says

Colorado National Guard medical personnel perform coronavirus test on a motorist at a drive-through testing site outside the Denver Coliseum Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Denver. Officials planned to administer 150 tests but the line of vehicles wrapped around three city blocks. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.

 David Zalubowski

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including a fourth in El Paso County.

El Paso County had the first death in the state attributed to the virus, an an 83-year-old woman who died Friday at a Colorado Springs hospital. The third case announced Saturday was from exposure to the woman at a west side bridge club, health officials said.

The state's 30 new cases detected bring the total to 131 as of Sunday afternoon. The Department of Public Health provided the following information related to the new cases: 

Age range:

  • Teenaged - 4

  • 20s – 4

  • 30s – 7

  • 40s – 4

  • 50s – 7

  • 60s – 3

  • 70s – 1

County of residence:

  • Arapahoe – 3

  • Boulder - 3

  • Denver – 4

  • Douglas - 4

  • Eagle – 4

  • El Paso – 1

  • Garfield - 1

  • Gunnison - 2  

  • Jefferson – 5

  • Weld - 2

  • Unknown - 1

Resident/Visitor:

  • Residents: 30

  • Visitors: 0

Sex:

  • Female: 11

  • Male: 19

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus in Colorado: Full Coverage

Updated article

Fourth El Paso County case among 30 new coronavirus confirmed in Colorado

Updated article

Rural Coloradans dealing with coronavirus without the 'mass hysteria'

Updated article

List: Colorado Springs Walmart, King Soopers and others cutting hours due to coronavirus

62 updates

Load comments