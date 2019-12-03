The 9-year-old girl that went missing in Colorado Springs was found safe Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.
Michelle Reneau ran away from her home in the 200 block of Byron Drive (near Pikes Peak and Murray) on Monday. Police announced on social media that Reneau was found about 6:15 p.m. and is "safe and sound."
9 year old Michelle Reneau has been located safe and sound. CSPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance. No further information available at this time.— Colorado Springs Police (@CSPDPIO) December 4, 2019
