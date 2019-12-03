Michelle reneau

Michelle Reneau. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Police Department.

The 9-year-old girl that went missing in Colorado Springs was found safe Tuesday evening, according to Colorado Springs police.

Michelle Reneau ran away from her home in the 200 block of Byron Drive (near Pikes Peak and Murray) on Monday. Police announced on social media that Reneau was found about 6:15 p.m. and is "safe and sound."

