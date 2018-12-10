A deadly crash shut down half of Interstate 25 north of Colorado Springs for hours during the Monday morning commute.
Colorado State Patrol told Gazette news partner KKTV a box truck hit a pedestrian on southbound Interstate 25 near Larkspur. The crash happened at 4:18 a.m. and closed southbound I-25 at exit 172 (Upper Lake Gulch Road). CSP says traffic was being diverted at that exit.
The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at about 8:20 a.m. that southbound I-25 had reopened, but traffic delays remained.
According to the driver's account, the pedestrian jumped out in front of him and he couldn't avoid the collision. The driver immediately pulled over and called 911. State Patrol's Vehicular Crimes Unit is investigating the crash.
This is the second serious crash in that area in less than 24 hours. A semi-truck crashed into two vehicles Sunday afternoon near the same exit, injuring six people. A child had to be airlifted to Children's Hospital in Aurora.
Click here for statewide traffic updates from CDOT.
Click here for traffic updates around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive map.
This is a developing story. Return for updates.