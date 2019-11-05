Ballot drop box

The 2019 coordinated election in Colorado includes two statewide questions along with other issues and races on the El Paso and Teller county ballots. Here's a look at the races and results that are expected Tuesday night.

STATEWIDE

Proposition CC: Retain state government revenue

Yes - 

No - 

Proposition DD: Legalization and taxation of sports betting to fund water projects and obligations

Yes - 

No - 

COLORADO SPRINGS

Ballot Issue 2C: Extend sales tax increase first approved in 2015

Yes - 

No - 

Ballot Issue 2B: Allow city to keep $7 million for parks

Yes - 

No - 

MANITOU SPRINGS

Mayor

Alan Delwiche - 

John Graham - 

City Council: At large, vote for 3

Judith Chandler - 

John Shada - 

Julie Wolfe

Issue 2D: Culture and Heritage sales tax

Yes - 

No -

Issue 2E: Retaining of leftover revenue from an expired tax

Yes - 

No - 

FOUNTAIN

Issue 2A: Create sales tax for transportation upgrades

Yes - 

No - 

City Council: At large, vote for 2

Detra Duncan - 

Gordon G. Rick - 

Fran Carrick - 

Richard Applegate - 

City Council: Ward 2, vote for 1

Darrel R. Couch - 

Tamara Estes - 

Fran Carrick - 

CRIPPLE CREEEK

Mayor

Meghan Rozell - 

Milford Ashworth - 

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Lewis-Palmer D-38 bond issue

Yes -

No - 

Calhan RJ-1 bond issue

Yes - 

No - 

Miami-Yoder JT-60 school board term limit

Yes - 

No - 

Colorado Springs District 11 school board: Vote for 4

Mary Coleman - 

Darleen Daniels - 

Joseph Shelton - 

Conner Sargent - 

Jason Jorgenson - 

Parth Melpakam - 

Vincent Puzick - 

Chris Wallis -     

Academy District 20 school board: Vote for 2

Heather Cloninger - 

Aaron Salt - 

Will Temby -

Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 2, vote for 1

Theresa Phillips - 

Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 4, vote for 1

Ryan Graham - 

Ron Schwarz - 

Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 5, vote for 1

Matthew Clawson - 

Adam Cupp - 

Widefield District 3 school board: Vote for 2

Carlos Gonzalez - 

Neil Nelson - 

Victoria A. Latrell - 

Edward Mouchette - 

El Paso County District 49 (Falcon) school board: District 2, vote for 1

Rick Van Wieren - 

El Paso County District 49 (Falcon) school board: District 3, vote for 1

John Graham - 

Cassandra Berry - 

Hanover District 28 school board: Vote for 3

Charity Garrett - 

Paul David Ricks - 

Robynn Diaz - 

Danielle Combs - 

Randall L. Underwood - 

   

Peyton 23-JT school board: Vote for 2

Jeff Turner - 

Terry Harfert - 

Billy Martin - 

Katie Harms - 

Therese Cobb - 

Zach Gatti - 

Calhan RJ1: School board, 2-year term, vote for 2

Chance Manyik - 

Krystalynn Manyik - 

Andrea Fowler -

Calhan RJ1: School board, 4-year term, vote for 2

Scott Mikita - 

Kevin Acre - 

Ellicott District 22: School board, vote for 3

Becky Natelli - 

Jackie Chambers - 

Desiree Howarth - 

Robert McWilliams - 

Angel Cordero - 

    

Cripple Creek-Victor school board

   

OTHER DISTRICTS

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District: mill levy

Yes - 

No - 

Peyton Fire Protection District: tax increase

Yes - 

No - 

Hanover Fire Protection District: Remove TABOR revenue cap

Yes -

No - 

Stratmoor Hills fire protection, water and sanitation: Remove TABOR revenue cap

Yes - 

No - 

   

   

   

   

