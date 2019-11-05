The 2019 coordinated election in Colorado includes two statewide questions along with other issues and races on the El Paso and Teller county ballots. Here's a look at the races and results that are expected Tuesday night.
STATEWIDE
Proposition CC: Retain state government revenue
Yes -
No -
Proposition DD: Legalization and taxation of sports betting to fund water projects and obligations
Yes -
No -
COLORADO SPRINGS
Ballot Issue 2C: Extend sales tax increase first approved in 2015
Yes -
No -
Ballot Issue 2B: Allow city to keep $7 million for parks
Yes -
No -
MANITOU SPRINGS
Mayor
Alan Delwiche -
John Graham -
City Council: At large, vote for 3
Judith Chandler -
John Shada -
Julie Wolfe
Issue 2D: Culture and Heritage sales tax
Yes -
No -
Issue 2E: Retaining of leftover revenue from an expired tax
Yes -
No -
FOUNTAIN
Issue 2A: Create sales tax for transportation upgrades
Yes -
No -
City Council: At large, vote for 2
Detra Duncan -
Gordon G. Rick -
Fran Carrick -
Richard Applegate -
City Council: Ward 2, vote for 1
Darrel R. Couch -
Tamara Estes -
Fran Carrick -
CRIPPLE CREEEK
Mayor
Meghan Rozell -
Milford Ashworth -
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Lewis-Palmer D-38 bond issue
Yes -
No -
Calhan RJ-1 bond issue
Yes -
No -
Miami-Yoder JT-60 school board term limit
Yes -
No -
Colorado Springs District 11 school board: Vote for 4
Mary Coleman -
Darleen Daniels -
Joseph Shelton -
Conner Sargent -
Jason Jorgenson -
Parth Melpakam -
Vincent Puzick -
Chris Wallis -
Academy District 20 school board: Vote for 2
Heather Cloninger -
Aaron Salt -
Will Temby -
Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 2, vote for 1
Theresa Phillips -
Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 4, vote for 1
Ryan Graham -
Ron Schwarz -
Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 5, vote for 1
Matthew Clawson -
Adam Cupp -
Widefield District 3 school board: Vote for 2
Carlos Gonzalez -
Neil Nelson -
Victoria A. Latrell -
Edward Mouchette -
El Paso County District 49 (Falcon) school board: District 2, vote for 1
Rick Van Wieren -
El Paso County District 49 (Falcon) school board: District 3, vote for 1
John Graham -
Cassandra Berry -
Hanover District 28 school board: Vote for 3
Charity Garrett -
Paul David Ricks -
Robynn Diaz -
Danielle Combs -
Randall L. Underwood -
Peyton 23-JT school board: Vote for 2
Jeff Turner -
Terry Harfert -
Billy Martin -
Katie Harms -
Therese Cobb -
Zach Gatti -
Calhan RJ1: School board, 2-year term, vote for 2
Chance Manyik -
Krystalynn Manyik -
Andrea Fowler -
Calhan RJ1: School board, 4-year term, vote for 2
Scott Mikita -
Kevin Acre -
Ellicott District 22: School board, vote for 3
Becky Natelli -
Jackie Chambers -
Desiree Howarth -
Robert McWilliams -
Angel Cordero -
Cripple Creek-Victor school board
OTHER DISTRICTS
Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District: mill levy
Yes -
No -
Peyton Fire Protection District: tax increase
Yes -
No -
Hanover Fire Protection District: Remove TABOR revenue cap
Yes -
No -
Stratmoor Hills fire protection, water and sanitation: Remove TABOR revenue cap
Yes -
No -