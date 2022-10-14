Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
Political newcomer Richard Williams is challenging Chuck Broerman in the race for El Paso County treasurer. Broerman has held an elected office since 2014 and is serving as county clerk and recorder.
The role of county treasurer is to collect property taxes and fees and ensure proper distribution.
Broerman, Chuck
Party: Republican
Phone number: 719-459-6065
Email: chuck.broerman@gmail.com
Website: BroermanforTreasurer.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 49149, Colorado Springs, CO 80949
Education: bachelor of science degree in business administration, 1994, Regis University; associate of science degree in electromechanical engineering, Sinclair Community College; associate of science degree in electronics technology, 1982, Wright State University.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
My first priority is to ensure that property taxes statements are sent out on time in January. The treasurer's office is currently transitioning from a 30-plus-year computer system to an up-to-date system. The new system will come online just as I’m taking office, if elected. It is essential the new system work correctly right out of the gate. I’m accustomed to integrating new technologies.
I intend to be a watchdog on local government spending. I look to streamline processes and increase security and accountability for El Paso County's taxpayer funds by fostering collaboration within the Treasurer’s Office and with other county departments.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
My first priority is to protect taxpayers. I will protect taxpayers’ funds by following the authorized policies of making investments that are safe, liquid and generate a yield that equals or exceeds appropriate standards. I see this as a tremendous opportunity to analyze current practices, modernize the technology platform, and improve operational efficiencies to reduce costs.
My additional priorities are: increase property tax payment options; customer service enhancements; community outreach and education — specially regarding the Senior Homestead Exemption program.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
The treasurer is the central bank for the county. Our chief role is the proper collection of taxes and fees so that the Board of County Commissioners has the resources to carry out the essential functions of local government. While the Board of County Commissioners establishes the spending priorities for the county, my opinion of the essential priorities for county government are to adequately fund public safety; the maintenance and improvement of roads and infrastructure; and to ensure the smooth flow of commerce.
Williams, Richard
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 1-303-772-4062
Email: rlw2nd@msn.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: 1622 Shasta Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Education: some college
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Check on auditing of all accounts and investments.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Accountability, monthly e-publishing of accounts, transparency.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Education; health care; and collections of past-due taxes.