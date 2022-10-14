Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
Two candidates will square off in November to become El Paso County's new sheriff. Republican Joe Roybal, the current undersheriff, will be on the ballot as well as Democrat John Foley, a former lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Army.
Roybal, Joe
Party: Republican
Campaign phone number: 719-428-7464
Campaign email address: joe@roybalforsheriff.com
Website: roybalforsheriff.com
Mailing address: 11605 Meridian Market View, Unit 124 No. 301, Falcon, CO 80831
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
The first program I will implement is the Colorado Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Academies. This program will provide additional opportunities for current deputies not POST-certified, increase deputy candidate applications, and ensure a strong, qualified law enforcement workforce sustainable well into the future.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
First, I have a plan to increase deputy authorizations without raising taxes. I will accomplish this by reducing upper staff-level positions and reducing unnecessary professional positions. With deputy positions, I will focus efforts on prioritizing law enforcement activity in areas identified as targets to prevent crime from occurring in the first place.
I will maximize the use of the Jail Based Behavioral Health Program offered to the incarcerated population in our county jail. This program has resulted in a 20%-plus recidivism reduction rate over the general population and these results have been consistent over the last 10 years. Under my leadership, I will increase the participation which will, in turn, provide more protection to our community while demanding the incarcerated population remain productive and accountable while in jail.
Address bad legislation such as reducing penalties for fentanyl and efforts to discredit and disarm our police forces. I have experience collaborating with partner agencies and testifying against legislation that negatively impacts our community.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
The top three spending priorities must be increased deputy authorizations, facility and equipment for expanded law enforcement services, and employee wellness.
The increasing population of El Paso County must have an equally increasing law enforcement presence and service. This requires additional facilities such as the Falcon Substation and the necessary equipment to safely serve the community.
To serve the community at a level deserved by the public, the employees of the office must be healthy and thriving. I will focus on providing the necessary services to ensure employees have available resources for themselves and their families.
Foley, John
Party: Democrat
Campaign phone number: 719-428-1718
Campaign email address: foleyforsheriff@gmail.com
Website: foleyforsheriff.com
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Public safety is my No. 1 priority, making a proactive force, responsible to the community, and committed to the U.S. Constitution and Colorado.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
1. Recruitment and retention of sheriff department personnel. Recruitment and retention are fundamentally broken in the Sheriff’s Department. As a leader, I will use my decades of experience as a senior leader in Army recruiting to fix this issue.
2. Intelligence-driven crimefighting. My experience as an intelligence officer working with the FBI, U.S. Treasury and DEA has directly led to aiding successful counter-drug operations.
3. A systematic review of jail operating procedures. As for the jail, it’s turned into the largest mental health facility in Colorado, and this needs to change. We need to get out of the mental health business and focus on fighting crimes and illegal drug networks.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1. Recruitment and retention. I will place a priority on recruiting to make up for the shortfalls in personnel shortages that are causing undue constraints on the department.
2. Build a training culture. We need to emphasize to our deputies that training is never completed. I want to normalize that deputies attend training regularly. This is what elite organizations do. It emphasizes the value the command places on the training.
3. Educational outreach. Many people enter the criminal justice system as juveniles. Law enforcement officers have approached me about implementing an education-based crime reduction program for school-age youth. I fully support such an initiative.