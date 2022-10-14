Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
The El Paso County assessor is taking on a former member of the Colorado Independent Congressional Redistricting Commission in the race for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office. The clerk runs elections, issues marriage licenses, and operates the motor vehicle divisions, among other responsibilities.
Schleiker, Steve
Party: Republican
Phone number: 719-377-8360
Email: clerkandrecorder@steveschleiker.com
Website: steveschleiker.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 51373, Colorado Springs, CO 80949
Education: bachelor of science in information technology management, 2003, Colorado Technical University; master of science in executive business administration, 2006, Colorado Technical University; master of science in project management, 2006, Colorado Technical University.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
The first program I will enact is real property theft and fraud protection. The frauds that occur today against our seniors, family and neighbors are swindlers attempting to steal property ownership and home equity through home title fraud.
As your clerk and recorder, I will provide El Paso County real property owners theft and fraud protection at zero cost. All property owners will be notified if any kind of deed or lien has been filed on their home, commercial building or parcel of land. I will ensure you are the responsible party that initiated these changes to your chain of title. Most importantly, I will work diligently with our law enforcement community to investigate and prosecute cases determined to be fraud.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
As proven, community trust, community engagement and election transparency.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
The Board of County Commissioners determines the clerk and recorder's yearly budget, and currently, 75% of the budget is dedicated to salaries, and the remaining 25% is allocated to operations.
I will be focusing on government efficiency and fiscal responsibility.
Instead of spending, I will look at ways to save. For example, El Paso County has 458,245 active electors, which costs our Clerk and Recorder $3.46 per active voter, for a total cost of $1,585,527. The state only reimburses our county 23% of this cost. Our upcoming 2022 election has 79 matters to be considered, and 49% of the ballot is composed of state races and questions. I will be asking the state to reimburse taxpayers.
Wilkes, Elizabeth "Lisa"
Party: Democrat
Phone number: Unavailable
Email: ninfo@lisawilkes.org
Website: lisawilkes.org
Mailing address: Unavailable
Education: associate's degree in mathematics, 2021, Pikes Peak State College. Attending University of Colorado Colorado Springs for bachelor's and master's degrees in applied mathematics.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
To start assembling our county redistricting members to make sure they represent all of El Paso County.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
To redistrict within the state guidelines to ensure everyone in El Paso County is represented. Secondly, to update and implement more automation to reduce the workload of staff and give the customer more options. And finally, I’d like to get more of the community involved in the election-watch program so that the department can earn back the trust of the community.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
We need to fund ballot boxes within walking distances of bus stops and neighborhoods. Second, we should spend money upgrading and optimizing our systems for greater efficiency of both our staff and customers' experience. Finally, outreach and education, to restore faith in the system as well as reach out to people who think their voices don't matter and so don't vote. Running for clerk allowed me to see how many of our residents are not registered to participate in our democracy, and I would like to help increase our voter rolls with our constituents.