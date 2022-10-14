Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
As current El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker campaigns in the race for county clerk and recorder in the November election, Republican Mark Flutcher and Democrat Renee Reif are now vying for the position that will change hands for the first time since 2014.
The assessor's job is to appraise and value properties and determine the amount of property taxes an owner must pay each year.
Flutcher, Mark
Party: Republican
Phone number: 719-822-2565
Website: markflutcher.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 62225, Colorado Springs, CO 80962
Education: certified general in the appraisal license curriculum, 1994, University of Colorado Division of Continuing Education; associate's in science degree in aviation operations, 2005, Community College of the Air Force; bachelor of arts degrees in geography and environmental science, 2007, University of Colorado Colorado Springs
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
The Sheriff’s Office has offered citizen academies over the years. I plan to enact a program that offers similar outreach. Emphasis will be on the use of assessor data for professionals in addition to education for property owners for a better understanding of how ad valorem taxation works and where the money goes.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
An update to the computer-assisted mass appraisal (CAMA) software, a transition to a modern version of a geographic information system (GIS), and a satellite service center. A CAMA system is at the heart of the assessor’s duties to discover, list, classify, and value property. While an excellent tool, the current system relies heavily on county resources to maintain. An outside vendor will maintain the new CAMA system, with developers who support multiple counties in Colorado. The current GIS is no longer supported. Upgrading the county mapping software is required for continued upkeep of cadastral (parcel) maps along with providing a platform for spatial analysis. Finally, an additional location for in-person service in Falcon will serve the residents in this ever-expanding area of the county.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
The Board of County Commissioners determines the assessor’s budget. Within this budget, my top three spending priorities are postage, payroll and software licensing, to include the website. These three items are the greatest expenses necessary for the office to fulfill its statutory requirements. While this spending is not glamorous, one must be pragmatic with the funds provided when holding a constitutional office.
Reif, Renee
Party: Democrat
Phone number: 719-382-9115
Mailing address: 729 Rye Ridge Road, Fountain, CO 80817
Education: bachelor of arts in sociology, 2006, Colorado State University-Pueblo; master's in public administration, 2011, Keller Graduate School.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
I will put concerted effort into collaborating with legislators to ensure that the Senior Homestead Property Tax Exemption and Disabled Veterans Property Tax Exemption programs are expanded and funded annually WITHOUT compromising other needs, like police, fire, roads, etc. ... I will collaborate to overturn policies that benefit only the wealthiest residents, as well as developers and corporations that MUST pay their fair share to support the communities that they live and operate in.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
1. Advocates who will advocate for the people, not just wealthy corporations and developers.
2. "Life purpose" — an office that exists to serve the people.
3. We must educate and inform the public not only on current policy, but also the specific "how to" and "when to." I've met voters who've never heard of this exemption, and a few who've heard of it but don't know the mechanics of getting access to the Homestead Exemption, the address-confidentiality program, etc.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1. Advocate for controlling the property tax liabilities of middle-income property owners and individuals with fixed incomes due to disability or medical condition (and their caregivers).
2. Advocate for the people, those of any age, and their caregivers, with a variety of disabilities and health conditions.
3. There is an appropriate place for, and amount of tax incentives to offer to developers, businesses and corporations, but this should NOT be at the expense of individual, residential property owners. ... We must rejuvenate the ability of individual property owners to leave their home to their heirs, their dependents, those who have nothing more than their house to leave behind.