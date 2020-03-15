Coronavirus in Colorado: 30 new cases, including fourth in El Paso County; advisory issued for Western Slope

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Sunday afternoon reported 30 new cases of coronavirus in the state, including a fourth in El Paso County.
El Paso County had the first death in the state attributed to the virus, an 83-year-old woman who died Friday at a Colorado Springs hospital. The third case announced Saturday was from exposure to the woman at a west side bridge club, health officials said.
The state also issued an advisory Sunday that anyone who had been in the hard-hit Western Slope counties where ski areas are located should self-quarantine as much as possible.
"Due to extensive spread of COVID-19 in a number of mountain resort communities, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) strongly recommends that anyone who lives in or has visited those communities in the past week minimize their contact with other people, in order to reduce the spread of the virus," the advisory said.
The statement continued:
"Anyone who has been in Eagle, Summit, Pitkin, or Gunnison counties in the past week should minimize all contact with other people, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms.
"If you are experiencing symptoms (cough, fever, and shortness of breath), you must be isolated for at least 7-10 days after the onset of symptoms. It is only safe to leave isolation if your symptoms are improving and you don't have a fever for 72 hours immediately prior to the end of your isolation. Isolation may be longer for individuals who have more severe illness or who work in high-risk occupations like health care.
"Community transmission is likely increasing across the state, so these measures are important to implement everywhere but are particularly urgent for residents and visitors of mountain communities that are already experiencing high rates of community transmission."
Closures continued with the Pikes Peak Library District announcing Sunday that all branches would be closed Monday until further notice.
El Paso County Public Health on Sunday announced it will have a COVID-19 information line starting Monday. People with nonurgent questions can call 719-575-8888, Monday - Friday 8 am - 5 pm. The public can also contact CO-HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.
The state's 30 new cases detected bring the total to 131 as of Sunday afternoon. The Department of Public Health provided the following information related to the new cases:
Age range:
Teenaged - 4
20s – 4
30s – 7
40s – 4
50s – 7
60s – 3
70s – 1
County of residence:
Arapahoe – 3
Boulder - 3
Denver – 4
Douglas - 4
Eagle – 4
El Paso – 1
Garfield - 1
Gunnison - 2
Jefferson – 5
Weld - 2
Unknown - 1
Resident/Visitor:
Residents: 30
Visitors: 0
Sex:
Female: 11
Male: 19