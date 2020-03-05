Two people in Colorado have tested positive for the coronavirus, Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference Thursday.

They include a man who traveled to Summit County from out of state, Colorado health officials said Thursday.

The tourist, in his 30s, had contact with a patient known to have COVID-19, the virus's official name, while traveling to Italy, Polis said. The man flew to Denver International Airport and used a rental car to meet friends in Summit County, the governor said.

The tourist began having symptoms of the coronavirus Tuesday and contacted St. Anthony Summit Medical Center in Frisco, according to Polis.

Polis declined to provide details on the second case, including where the person was tested.

#BREAKING: We have learned of the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Colorado. We are diligently managing this situation and will be holding a press conference to update Coloradans with the latest at 4:45. You can watch it live on my Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/D75zji8RBx — Jared Polis (@GovofCO) March 5, 2020

The Summit County man's friends and fiancee are in the process of being quarantined, Polis said. The man will stay in isolation at a Jefferson County hospital for about 21 days, he said.

"It's important to put this into context," Polis said, citing research that said 80% of patients who contract the virus recover from mild symptoms. "I don't want anyone to panic because of this."

The cases will be classified as "presumptive" positives until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirms it.

"The state is acting on all 'presumptive positive' cases as if they were confirmed because a quick response is essential to minimize the spread of the virus," health officials said. "Public health practitioners are investigating and will attempt to notify anyone else who may have been exposed because of this case."

Health officials are working to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with the Summit County man, a Colorado Department of Health and Environment statement said.

“We are hopeful that the patient will have a swift recovery,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the state health department. “Like other states, we expected to begin seeing cases in Colorado and that is why we have been preparing for the past couple of months, in conjunction with local public health agencies and healthcare partners. Our goals are to protect the public from the disease, get people the care they need, and minimize disruption to daily lives."

Health officials recommend good hygiene practices to combat the virus, including hand washing, using hand sanitizer and using one's elbow to cover a sneeze.

“We know it’s spread through droplets — the spray when you cough or sneeze,” for a radius of about 6 feet, Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director for El Paso County Public Health, said at a press conference Thursday.

“The best way to prevent that spread is practicing good responsible hygiene and etiquette — cough into a tissue, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your nose, mouth or eyes and stay home if you’re sick,” she said.

The concern about coronavirus spreading to Colorado wiped out several local grocery chains and pharmacies of sanitary and flu supplies.

Sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared with the same period a year ago, according to the Nielsen market research firm.

Globally, the World Health Organization announced Friday that the coronavirus has reached the “highest level” of risk for the world. The death toll in the United States from the virus rose to 12 people Thursday.

