Marijuana has turned into big business in Colorado, with franchises, international expansion and armored carloads of cash. While it is illegal to transport Colorado pot across state lines, the state's marijuana expertise and entrepreneurialism are being exported far and wide.
In Colorado, there are now more pot shops than Starbucks – 945 to be exact, with sales topping $1.5 billion.
But who actually holds all the licenses for those stores has always been something of a mystery because no state record provides a full answer.
Now, The Gazette has compiled a first-ever digital database of all multiple license holders of retail and medical marijuana stores that includes the names of their businesses.
Two dozen Gazette reporters culled the list to see what they could find, and they discovered that the wild and woolly marijuana business has attracted some colorful – and questionable – characters in the five years since recreational pot was legalized in Colorado.
The owners include ex-cops, ex-Broncos, ex-Marines, serial entrepreneurs, a former oilman, hugely successful wealth managers and even a Mescalero Apache Indian whose family has been growing marijuana for four generations.
Four of Colorado’s biggest pot barons hold at least 222 of those licenses.
This weekend, The Gazette will publish our searchable database, so you can find out who owns the pot store near you, who the biggest players are, and more.