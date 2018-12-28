There was a “sink-in” moment at the hospital in California back in 2017, not long after the youngest of Amanda and Joseph Salmoiraghi’s three sons, Joshua, was diagnosed with Wilms tumor at age 3. Amanda saw a bulletin posted for a support group meeting and realized that it was talking to her.
They were one of those families. A cancer family.
No one plans for it, and when it comes to the type of kidney cancer with which Joshua was diagnosed, they can’t.
Doctors don’t know why some children develop the disease, which represents approximately 5-percent of childhood cancers, and others do not. They also can’t say why some children respond to routine treatment protocols and others’ bodies are more resistant.
The hope that modern medicine provides is beautiful, but it’s also painful and uncertain.
The Salmoiraghis allowed The Gazette to follow Joshua, and the entire family, as they embarked on that difficult journey — for the second time.
