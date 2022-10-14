Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
A look at the total number of active registered voters in the 4th, 5th and 7th Congressional Districts as of Oct. 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.
4th Congressional District
Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Prowers, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, Yuma
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 513,870
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 189,778
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 90,821
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 225,007
5th Congressional District
Counties included: El Paso
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 454,322
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 145,218
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 85,166
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 213,947
7th Congressional District
Counties included: Adams, Broomfield, Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Lake, Park, Teller, Weld
Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 511,650
Total number of active registered Republican voters: 125,150
Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 140,822
Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 236,589
This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.