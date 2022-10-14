Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.

A look at the total number of active registered voters in the 4th, 5th and 7th Congressional Districts as of Oct. 1. The data is further broken down by number of active Republican, Democratic and unaffiliated voters.

4th Congressional District

Counties included: Adams, Arapahoe, Baca, Bent, Cheyenne, Crowley, Douglas, El Paso, Elbert, Kiowa, Kit Carson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Phillips, Prowers, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld, Yuma

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 513,870

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 189,778

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 90,821

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 225,007

5th Congressional District

Counties included: El Paso

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 454,322

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 145,218

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 85,166

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 213,947

7th Congressional District

Counties included: Adams, Broomfield, Chaffee, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Jefferson, Lake, Park, Teller, Weld

Total number of active registered voters (all party affiliations): 511,650

Total number of active registered Republican voters: 125,150

Total number of active registered Democratic voters: 140,822

Total number of active registered unaffiliated voters: 236,589

This information is provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's Office.

