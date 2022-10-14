Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.
Colorado Springs voters will decide on a pair of recreational marijuana sale questions this fall.
The first question listed as 300 on November ballots asks voters to legalize recreational marijuana sales and the second question, listed as 301, asks voters to add a 5% tax on those sales to fund services for veterans, public safety and mental health programs.
A "For the initiated ordinance" vote on 300 would allow the 115 medical marijuana shops in town to add recreational marijuana sales or fully transition to recreational sales. The city will not allow any additional marijuana shops to open.
An "Against the initiated ordinance" vote on 300 would block recreational marijuana sales in town.
A "Yes/For the initiated ordinance" vote on 301 would add a special 5% tax to recreational marijuana sales and potentially raise $5.6 million in the first year. The city would determine how to distribute the funds to veterans, public safety and mental health programs. The city would not provide those services directly.
A "No/Against the initiated ordinance" vote on 301 would block a special 5% tax on recreational marijuana sales.
Voters could approve the sale of recreational marijuana and not the special tax.
Proponents collected signatures to place both questions on the ballot and argue that the community has lost $150 million in tax revenue over the past 10 years by not allowing recreational marijuana sales.
Anthony Carlson, a spokesman for the Your Choice Colorado Springs campaign, noted previously that Colorado Springs voters approved Amendment 64, the measure that legalized recreational marijuana throughout the state in 2012, and said it's past time that voters decide on local recreational sales.
Mayor John Suthers and some members of City Council have publicly opposed the questions with a few councilmembers voting against placing the questions on the ballot despite valid petitions.
Suthers has argued legalizing recreational marijuana sales could cost more than it would bring in revenues.
School District 49 may pass a resolution formally opposing the questions later this month because it could increase students' exposure to high-potency marijuana.
School Board President John Graham said students are likely to get access to marijuana in their homes, even though sales would be limited to those 21 and older. He noted that an elementary school student in the district recently brought a parent's gun to school.
"If kids can get access to guns, kids can get access to drugs," he said.