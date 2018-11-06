Here are the latest Election Day updates from around the Pikes Peak region, Denver and the rest of Colorado on Tuesday. The first batch of results are expected to be released shortly after 7 p.m.
6:45 p.m. update
Room is starting to fill here at the Colorado Springs Country Club, where Republicans are gathering. Seeing lots of red attire — and a few cowboy hats. So far I’ve spotted DA Dan May, assessor Steve Schleiker and County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf . @csgazette pic.twitter.com/QJsG1iwdKb— Rachel Riley (@rachel_m_riley) November 7, 2018
6:38 p.m. update
Colorado Springs resident Jack Winchester arrived to the Democratic watch party at the Gold Room in downtown Colorado Springs just before the rest of the crowd. He said he always appears to support Democratic candidates, according to Gazette reporter Conrad Swanson.
For the statehouse, Wichester said he is supporting Pete Lee and Tony Exum Sr.
Lee is currently a state representative for Colorado's House District 18, but since he is term limited, he is now running for Colorado's Senate District 11 against Republican Pat McIntyre.
Exum is currently a state representative for Colorado's House District 17 and is defending his seat against Republican Catherine Roupe, from whom he won the seat last year.
Winchester said he knows both Lee and Exum personally and believes their work in the statehouse has benefited their constituents.
On a larger scale, Winchester said he wants Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn to lose his position in Colorado's conservative 5th Congressional District.
Lamborn is currently seeking a seventh term against Democratic challenger and political newcomer Stephany Rose Spaulding.
"Complacency is what I see with Lamborn. He doesn't want to do any debates or participate in any community events," Winchester said. "As far as I'm concerned he doesn't represent me because I've never seen the man."
6:35 p.m. update
A half hour before the polls closed, the Republican victory party at the Marriott South in Park Meadows in Lone Tree, according to Colorado Politics reporter Joey Bunch.
Soft jazz played as reporters milled about setting up for either the victory or concession speech for GOP gubernatorial nominee Walker Stapleton.
Expectations were tempered from top party members throughout the day as Stapleton has trailed Democratic nominee Jared Polis in internal and public polls throughout the general election race.
Many have pointed out that polls were wrong two years ago when Republican Donald Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton to win the White House. Clinton, however, won Colorado by 6 percentage points, and Democrats think they have the unaffiliated voters in their corner.
About 1.5 million Coloradans voters in the 2014 midterms and the number topped 2 million early in the day Tuesday, with wome exceeding male voters by more than twice the margin at which they outpaced men four years ago.
6:20 p.m. update
Democratic Sen. Leroy Garcia of Pueblo visited the main ballroom of the Westin Hotel in downtown Denver about an hour before the polls closed to survey the media scrum (because that's most of who was there at the 6 p.m. hour), according to Colorado Politics reporter Marianne Goodland.
He's running for his second term in the state Senate, but he's got his eye on another job that might be his come Thursday — President of the Senate.
Garcia is currently the Senate minority leader of the 16-member Senate Democratic caucus. They're two seats down to the Republicans' 18 on Tuesday. Five races that have drawn millions of dollars in ads are expected to decide which party runs the Senate in the 2019 session. Should Democrats win four of those five races, Garcia is in line to be the next Senate President when the Democrats caucus on Thursday.
Garcia is viewed as a moderate Democrat in his caucus and tonight he's also a cautiously-optimistic Democrat — both for his own hopes on Tuesday and for his caucus's hopes for 2019.
6:15 p.m. update
As of 5 p.m., 2,133,397 ballots had been returned across Colorado, say the latest totals released by the Secretary of State's office.
Democrat: 709,301
Republican: 700,697
Unaffiliated: 693,669
5:45 p.m. update
Don’t forgot the "dark horses."
This year, 55 candidates who don't represent one of the two major parties are running for statewide, congressional and legislative seats in Colorado. They included candidates from the Libertarian party, the Green party and something called the Approval Voting Party.
5:43 p.m. update
New polling showed that nationally, voters cited President Trump and health care as two of the most important factors as they chose their candidates in the midterm election. According to preliminary results from a Washington Post-Schar School survey of battleground districts, about 4 in 10 people said one of those topics — Trump or health care — was among the two most important issues in their vote.
5:33 p.m. update
Grace Sweeney-Maurer, the Democratic challenger seeking to oust Republican El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder, arrived early at the Democratic watch party at the Gold Room at 18 S. Nevada Ave. to help crews set up. She said she's ready for the race to be over and wants people to know she went the distance with Elder.
"I’m like a kid at Christmas, I can’t wait to see what Santa brought," she said.
As of 5:20 p.m., perhaps a dozen people had arrived to the party, but many more are expected to show as the evening progresses.
5 p.m. update
What advice would you give the next governor? Colorado Politics sought the input of eight prominent figures in state politics, academia and media. From their various vantage points, they've gleaned more than a thing or two about the state's top elected post.
"... The driving underlying purpose in your first term should be seeking opportunities to unite the state," former state Senate President Peter Groff — a noted peacemaker in his time at the legislative helm — writes in one of the essays.
Former Gov. Bill Ritter offers in another of the essays: "To govern successfully, you need to understand how your agenda intersects with the lives of all Coloradans, no matter their political stripe."
4:40 p.m. update
Members of the Colorado National Guard are at the Secretary of State's office, "helping to monitor all systems for suspicious traffic," a news release says.
"The National Guard members are investigating reports from federal agencies regarding known bad actors to ensure entities haven’t compromised Colorado's network. All of the members are highly skilled and trained incident responders and work as defensive cyber operations officers in the guard."
--
4 p.m. update
Reporter Jakob Rodgers talked to voters at the El Paso County Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Rd., at midday. Voters can drop off ballots or register to vote there.
Nicholas Ernster, 33, of Colorado Springs said he normally just votes in presidential elections but came out this time to vote as a statement against President Donald Trump.
"It was an illegitimate election, and that brings about a lot of resistance," Ernster said. "He didn't win the popular vote, and now he gets to run amok."
He voted down the ballot for Democrats. And he said he'll continue voting in midterms.
"I didn't realize how important they were," Ernster said. "This time around seemed pretty critical, and I imagine it's always been pretty critical — I just didn't realize it."
Li-Kesha Thornton-Dreher, 48, of Monument also voted in a midterm election for the first time, after having focused on presidential contests for most of her life.
She voted mostly for Democrats, including gubernatorial candidate Jared Polis. She was most passionate about gun control issues, amid the mass school shooting in Parkland, Fla.
She said it isn't surprising that Democratic women are showing up in droves.
"They're afraid of losing their rights," Thornton-Dreher said.
Milan Cikanek, 59, of Colorado Springs, and his daughter, Stephanie Cikanek, 23, said their votes amounted to statements in support of Trump, and all he's done over the last two years.
Milan Cikanek cited the strong economy, low unemployment and the tax cuts passed by GOP lawmakers last year.
"I like what I see," Cikanek said.
He also said Trump's tough anti-immigration stance was a major reason for support. He immigrated to the U.S. 40 years ago as a political refugee from Czechoslovakia. And he wants people to enter the country legally, as he did.
"It's about equality," Milan Cikanek said.
"It's about coming here for the right reasons, not the wrong reasons," added his daughter, Stephanie.
3:15 p.m. update
The Colorado Secretary of State has released totals for the number of ballots received as of 2:33 p.m.
Democrat: 689,238
Republican: 679,685
Unaffiliated: 665,669
Total: 2,062,777
The latest statewide ballot total barely surpasses 2014, when 2,051,591 ballots were cast. And there's a long way to go before Colorado reaches 2016 levels. During that election, 2,884,807 voted, according to the Secretary of State's office.
--
2 p.m. update
Ballots have been rolling in Tuesday, with Democrats holding a slim lead in the number of ballots returned.
1:45 p.m. update
Haven't voted? There's still time. Here's your Election Day cheat sheet.
