The 2019 coordinated election in Colorado includes two statewide questions along with other issues and races on the El Paso and Teller county ballots. El Paso County voters are leading the state in returned ballots for the Nov. 5 election, Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. On statewide measures, Colorado Springs votes no.

Here's a look at the races and unofficial results from Tuesday night.

STATEWIDE

Proposition CC: Retain state government revenue

Yes - 44.25%

No - 55.75%

Proposition DD: Legalization and taxation of sports betting to fund water projects and obligations

Yes - 49.93%

No - 50.07%

COLORADO SPRINGS

Ballot Issue 2C: Extend sales tax increase first approved in 2015

Yes - 64.97%

No - 35.03%

Ballot Issue 2B: Allow city to keep $7 million for parks

Yes - 57.18%

No - 42.82%

MANITOU SPRINGS

Mayor

Alan Delwiche - 48.02%

John Graham - 51.98%

City Council: At large, vote for 3

Judith Chandler - 32.79%

John Shada - 33.14%

Julie Wolfe - 34.07%

Issue 2D: Culture and Heritage sales tax

Yes - 48.46%

No - 51.54%

Issue 2E: Retaining of leftover revenue from an expired tax

Yes - 76.23%

No - 23.77%

FOUNTAIN

Issue 2A: Create sales tax for transportation upgrades

Yes - 41.81%

No - 58.19%

City Council: At large, vote for 2

Detra Duncan - 24.59%

Gordon G. Rick - 22.75%

Fran Carrick - 24.77%

Richard Applegate - 27.89%

City Council: Ward 2, vote for 1

Darrel R. Couch - 48.15%

Tamara Estes - 51.85%

CRIPPLE CREEEK

Mayor

Meghan Rozell - 39.06%

Milford Ashworth - 60.94%

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Lewis-Palmer D-38 bond issue

Yes - 44.74%

No - 55.26%

Calhan RJ-1 bond issue

Yes - 35.70%

No - 64.30%

Miami-Yoder JT-60 school board term limit

Yes - 22.88%

No - 77.12%

Colorado Springs District 11 school board: Vote for 4

Mary Coleman - 19.28%

Darleen Daniels - 16.27%

Joseph Shelton - 7.94%

Conner Sargent - 7.32%

Jason Jorgenson - 13.01%

Parth Melpakam - 13.68%

Vincent Puzick - 9.94%

Chris Wallis - 12.56%

Academy District 20 school board: Vote for 2

Heather Cloninger - 31.98%

Aaron Salt - 27.25%

Will Temby - 40.89%

Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 2, vote for 1

Theresa Phillips - 100%

Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 4, vote for 1

Ryan Graham - 48.10%

Ron Schwarz - 51.9%

Lewis-Palmer District 38 school board: District 5, vote for 1

Matthew Clawson - 55.49%

Adam Cupp - 44.51%

Widefield District 3 school board: Vote for 2

Carlos Gonzalez - 36.26%

Neil Nelson - 31.98%

Victoria A. Latrell - 30.32%

Edward Mouchette - 1.44%

El Paso County District 49 (Falcon) school board: District 2, vote for 1

Rick Van Wieren - 100%

El Paso County District 49 (Falcon) school board: District 3, vote for 1

John Graham - 99.71%

Cassandra Berry - 0.29%

Hanover District 28 school board: Vote for 3

Charity Garrett - 15.57%

Paul David Ricks - 23.66%

Robynn Diaz - 14.35%

Danielle Combs - 23.66%

Randall L. Underwood - 22.75%

Peyton 23-JT school board: Vote for 2

Jeff Turner - 15.03%

Terry Harfert - 24.6%

Billy Martin - 10.67%

Katie Harms - 19.75%

Therese Cobb - 14.05%

Zach Gatti - 15.89%

Calhan RJ1: School board, 2-year term, vote for 2

Chance Manyik - 35.82%

Krystalynn Manyik - 21.91%

Andrea Fowler -42.27%

Calhan RJ1: School board, 4-year term, vote for 2

Scott Mikita - 60.09%

Kevin Acre - 39.91%

Ellicott District 22: School board, vote for 3

Becky Natelli - 24.66%

Jackie Chambers - 27.64%

Desiree Howarth - 14.69%

Robert McWilliams - 32.78%

Angel Cordero - 0.24%

OTHER DISTRICTS

Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District: mill levy

Yes - 56.60%

No - 43.40%

Peyton Fire Protection District: tax increase

Yes - 44.03%

No - 55.97%

Hanover Fire Protection District: Remove TABOR revenue cap

Yes - 59.73%

No - 40.27%

Stratmoor Hills fire protection, water and sanitation: Remove TABOR revenue cap

Yes - 51.03%

No - 48.39%

