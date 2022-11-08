As Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet celebrated reelection, incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert remained locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Adam Fisch for the state’s 3rd Congressional District.

Frisch held a 2.5 percentage point lead over Boebert with 51.25% of the vote to the Republican's 48.75%. The race remained tight, separated by fewer than 7,000 votes as of 11:30 p.m. Read more here.

Meanwhile, El Paso County voters split regionally on recreational marijuana use. Colorado Springs voters rejected the measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to sell recreational cannabis while Palmer Lake was in favor, early returns show. The race in Cripple Creek remains too close to call.

Polis, a Democrat, won the race with 58.2% to Republican Ganahl's 39.8% with two-thirds of the votes counted. Read more here.

Bennet, also a Democrat, unofficially won his race against challenger Joe O'Dea with 55.5% of the vote to O'Dea's 42%. Read more here.

The Associated Press called victories for Polis and Bennet relatively early Tuesday night, and also called a victory for incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado's 5th Congressional District, which includes Colorado Springs. Lamborn had 55.8% of early return votes. Read more here.

Weiser holds double-digit lead in Colorado attorney general's race

Voters on Tuesday appear poised to give Democratic Attorney General Phil Weiser a second term, based on the unofficial results.

As of 10:49 p.m., Weiser has just under an 11 percentage point lead over his Republican challenger, John Kellner, for the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District.

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young leading race for re-election

Democrat Dave Young is on course to serve a second four-year term as Colorado State Treasurer, the unofficial election results on Tuesday night show.

Young is leading against his Republican challenger, former state Rep. Lang Sias, in a 53.6% to 43.5% vote with an estimated 64% of ballots counted as of 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, according to the AP. Libertarian candidate Anthony Delgado is in third place with 2.9% of votes.

El Paso County voters split regionally on recreational marijuana sales

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night.

In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.

Voters approved a special 5% tax on recreational marijuana sales in the city, with 52% of voters supporting the tax. The revenue from the tax would have funded veterans services, mental health supports and public safety. The city would have distributed those funds to other agencies because it does not provide them directly.

Dems hold lead in 3 of 4 Colorado Board Education races

Democrats held leads in three of the four seats up for grabs on the State Board of Education this year as of 9 p.m. on Election Day.

- Democrat Kathy Plomer leads the at-large race with 52.88% of votes.

- Republican incumbent Steve Durham leads the District 5 race with 57.65% of the vote.

- Democrat incumbent Rebecca McClellan leads the District 6 race with 58.55% of the vote.

- Democrat Rhonda Solis leads the District 8 race with 50.36% of the vote.

Board members serve six-year terms. The board was comprised of seven seats, with members representing each congressional district.

Magic mushroom ballot measure barely passing

A measure to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms was barely passing, according to unofficial election returns early Wednesday morning. The proposition had earned 50.9% of the vote in favor compared to 49.1% of the vote against it as of 12:17 a.m. Wednesday.

If voters approve it, Prop 122 will make "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and psilocin — legally accessible to individuals 21 years or older, to be administered mostly at state licensed healing centers, under rules to be promulgated by the state Department of Regulatory Agencies.

Boebert still trailing in tight race

Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is still trailing challenger Adam Fisch in a nearly neck-and-neck race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, according to early returns.

Frisch leads with 51.66% of votes to Boebert's 48.34%.

Republicans appear to sweep El Paso County Commisioners race

The Republican stronghold looks as though it's likely to stay in the Board of El Paso County Commissioners for at least the next couple of years.

Unofficial voting results on Tuesday night show incumbent county Commissioners Holly Williams and Cami Bremer, both Republicans, were winning reelection to represent El Paso County Commission Districts 1 and 5, respectively.

If Williams and Bremer win Tuesday then Republicans would effectively maintain their unanimous majority on the five-member administrative and policy-making board for at least another two years. A Democrat has not held an elected local office in El Paso County for nearly 50 years.

Jena Griswold set to win second term as Colorado Secretary of State

Democrat Jena Griswold is headed for a second term, handily defeating her Republican opponent, former Jeffco Clerk Pam Anderson, the early and unofficial election returns on Tuesday night show.

As of 9:30 p.m., Griswold held a 12-percentage point lead over Anderson, with all but three small counties left to report in.

Flutcher, Schleiker and Broerman leading in early returns for El Paso County

- Republican Chuck Broerman, swept election night results with 64.60% of the vote against political newcomer and Democrat Richard Williams, who earned 35.40% of the vote in the race for El Paso County treasurer.

- Republican Mark Flutcher pulled ahead of Democrat Renee Reif in a race for El Paso County assessor with 59.37% of the vote, while Reif came in with 40.63% of the vote the night of the election.

- Steve Schleiker led election night results with 59.34% of the vote against Democratic candidate Lisa Wilkes, who garnered 40.66% of the vote, in a race for El Paso County clerk and recorder.

Early returns in on measures to expand alcohol delivery, sales

Two of the campaigns to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol appear to be flailing, the early and unofficial results on Tuesday night show.

Propositions 126, 125 and 124 aim to, respectively, allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.

So far Propositions 124 and 126 are trailing, while Proposition 125 is virtually tied with supporters holding a slight lead.

Associated Press calls races for Colorado incumbents, Pettersen retains CD7 for Dems

Nearly two hours after polls closed in Colorado, the Associated Press called a handful of races on behalf of congressional incumbents.

Voters chose to send U.S. Reps. Joe Neguse, Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck back to Washington. State Sen. Brittany Pettersen was also declared victorious by the AP, keeping the district held by retiring U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter under Democratic control.

Lamborn poised to win reelection

Republican incumbent Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs was on his way to another term representing Colorado's 5th congressional district, according to unofficial voting results Tuesday night. With more than two-thirds of votes counted, Lamborn leads Democratic opponent David Torres 55.7% to 41.1%.

Burton Brown concedes results 'not what we wanted to see', O'Dea addresses GOP crowd

"The results tonight are not what we wanted to see," said GOP Chair Kristi Burton Brown in addressing the the Republican watch party at the Doubletree Hotel in Greenwood Village.

O'Dea told the crowd, this isn't the speech he planned on giving.

"It's been an incredibly rewarding journey. We are very disapointed with tonight's results.

The outcome is a tough pill to swallow. But that's life in the big city. We fought hard. We stayed true to our core, beliefs and values. It didn't work out. But I don't have any regrets.

I hope Bennet will lean into his commitments he made during the campaign.

People are struggling. Our leaders need to elevate themselves. I hope Bennet will use his seat for the good of this state, all four corners. Colorado matters."

8:30 p.m. UPDATE

- Challenger Tony Exum, Democrat, leads incumbent State Sen. Dennis Hisey 50.9% to 43.9%.

- Incumbent Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Democrat, leads challenger Pam Anderson 55.3% to 42.4%.

- Incumbent State Treasurer Dave Young, Democrat, leads challenger Lang Sias 54.1% to 43%.

- Incumbent State Attorney General Phil Weiser, Democrat, leads challenger John Kellner 54.9% to 43.3%.

O'Dea calls Bennet to concede U.S. Senate race

The O'Dea campaign tells Colorado Politics its candidate has called Sen. Michael Bennet to concede: "He congratulated him on the hard race and asked Bennet to embrace some of the themes of the campaign, specifically immigration reform."

Democrats poised to hold onto state Senate majority

While Democrats were expected to lose a few State senate seats on Tuesday night, early election returns show they will likely hang onto their majority with no trouble.

In Senate District 20, for one, state Rep. Lisa Cutter of Littleton, who was the first Democrat ever elected to House District 25, appears headed to the state Senate to represent this Jefferson County district.

As of 8 p.m., Cutter held a 12-percentage point lead over her opponent, Tim Walsh of Golden.

Frisch expands lead over Boebert in latest round of updates

Democratic challenger Adam Frisch expanded his lead over Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, with the gap between the candidates growing from roughly 5 points to 15 points in the latest round of updates.

Just over a quarter of ballots in the district have been counted. Read more here.

8 p.m. UPDATE

- In El Paso County, Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs was leading Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs, in the race for a state senate seat in southeast Colorado Springs that is expected to play a pivotal role in which party controls the upper chamber.

In three local house races, Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs; community activist Stephanie Vigil and Harrison School District 2 Board of Education member Regina English were all leading after most mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday. Democrats were expected to hold onto control of the lower chamber after holding a 17-seat advantage before Tuesday’s election, but Republicans could gain control of the state senate by flipping four seats. Read more here.

7:45 p.m. UPDATE

Also in early voting, with about a third of the ballots counted in Colorado:

- Bennet, Democrat, leads challenger Joe O'Dea 58.42% to 39.35%.

- Incumbent Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Democrat, leads challenger Pam Anderson 57.56% to 40.22%.

- Incumbent State Treasurer Dave Young, Democrat, leads challenger Lang Sias 56.61% to 40.64%.

- Incumbent State Attorney General Phil Weiser, Democrat, leads challenger John Kellner 57.36% to 40.83%.

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – are deciding the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches.

Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. In addition, a number of local races and ballot questions will determine the direction of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

NBC calls governor's race for Polis

Nearly an hour after polls closed in Colorado, NBC News became the latest media outlet to call the state's governor's race for incumbent Democrat Jared Polis.

Colorado Politics only declares races decided after the Associated Press makes a call. More information on that organization's process can be found here.

Media calls of races are unofficial.

Magic mushroom poised to pass

The battle to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms is ahead, the early and unofficial election returns on Tuesday night show.

About 40,000 votes separated the yes and no campaigns, with plenty of votes still left to be counted.

If passed by voters, Prop 122 would make "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and psilocin — legally accessible to individuals 21 years or older, to be administered mostly at state licensed healing centers, under rules to be promulgated by the state Department of Regulatory Agencies.

So far, 512,855 voters said “yes,” while 471,011 voted “no” to Proposition 122.

Boebert trails Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd CD

Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican, is trailing Adam Frisch in early returns with about 30% of the votes reported.

Frisch leads by just under 3 points, 52.98% of the vote, as of 7:42 p.m. Boebert has 47.02% of the votes.

Alcohol-related campaigns struggle

Two of the campaigns to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol appear to be flailing, the early and unofficial results on Tuesday night show.

Propositions 126, 125 and 124 aim to, respectively, allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.

So far, Propositions 124 and 126 are trailing, while Proposition 125 is slightly ahead.

Here's the vote breakdown so far:

Prop 124: 331,725 yes, 497,203 no

Prop 125: 422,152 yes, 413,134 no

Prop 126: 403,360 yes, 429,962 no

Brittany Petersen leads over Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th CD

Democratic State Sen. Brittany Pettersen jumped out to a commanding lead over Republican Erik Aadland shortly after polls closed in Colorado.

As of 7:22 p.m. with 63% of the ballots counted, Pettersen led by 23 points, with 60.6% of the vote as compared to 37.6% for Aadland.

Polis, Bennet lead early count

Both U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis jumped to an early lead over Republican challengers Joe O'Dea and Heidi Ganahl, respectively, the early and unofficial results on Tuesday night show.

Bennet so far secured roughly 312,000 votes, compared to O'Dea's 166,000.

Polis also led with 325,000 votes, while Ganahl so far secured 154,000.

Results coming in

Early results are pouring in. Click or tap here for the latest numbers.

Races called

The Associated Press has called several U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races nationwide. Click or tap here for a complete list.

Lines forming around El Paso County late in the day

El Paso Count Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said shortly after 5 p.m. that a few lines were forming at voter service centers, such as the El Paso County Citizens Service Center and Centennial Hall, and at some drop boxes. The late surge in turnout could help the county reach a turn out of 270,000 ballots, a significant bump up from Monday, he said.

Long lines await voters at the Centennial Hall voting location on South Cascade. One voter estimates he has moved about one step per minute. Polls close at 7 p.m. #ElectionDay #Election2022 @csgazette pic.twitter.com/rI61jJ6pEe — Nick Sullivan (@_sullivn) November 9, 2022

Ballot tally clears 2 million

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office reports that as of 3:30 p.m., 2,039,527 ballots have been returned.

That means just over 53.2% of Colorado's 3.83 million active registered voters have cast a ballot so far. Around 39.1% of ballots returned are from unaffiliated voters, followed by 30.8% from Democrats and 28.8% from Republicans.

Making sure it counts

Making sure they knew their vote was going to be counted is one reason many El Paso County voters waited until the last day to deliver their ballots or vote in person.

“The last couple of years there has been a lot of fraud, so I decided to vote on voting day,” said Epifanio Maestas.

El Paso County returns lagging

El Paso County’s return rate was still in the 30% range Monday at mid-day, with roughly 149,000 ballots in the hands of the election department, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. That’s about 50,000 to 60,000 behind the 2018 midterm election.

LATEST: No major problems at voting centers

The election so far appears to be going smoothly, according to state election officials.

"We are not aware of any (problems) at this time," Jack Todd, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, said.

A blue island?

The results tonight will affirm whether Colorado is, indeed, the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave. Some, like veteran politico Dick Wadhams, are skeptical of the polling data. "I suppose that these polls have shown that Democrats will win. They might be right," he said. "I just don’t think they are."

Latinos' unrealized potential

This story delves into the potential of the Latino vote to shape elections.

“There's still a lot of unrealized potential,” Celeste Montoya, a University of Colorado professor researching how marginalized communities mobilize to enact change, said. “While they have the potential to make a substantial difference in elections, an important means of doing that is making sure that they're engaged, that they're mobilized, that they make it to the polls.”

Voter guide

As a public service, we compiled this guide to help you and hope that you find this guide informative and useful in your electoral decisions this November.

El Paso GOP censures local group

The rift within El Paso Paso County's Republican Party surfaced Saturday when the county GOP formally rebuked dozens of fellow party members and demanded they stop using the word "Republican" to describe an enterprise that urges voters to support Republican candidates.

Results for El Paso County offices show Mark Flutcher, Steve Schleiker and Chuck Broerman in the lead

