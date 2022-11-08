Colorado Gov. Jared Polis appears headed to a second term, according to early voting results that have the Associated Press declaring Polis the winner.

Polis, a Democrat, is leading challenger Heidi Ganahl 61.24% to 37% with more than 30% of the votes counted. Read more here.

The Associated Press has also called a victory for incumbent U.S. senator Michael Bennet, a Democrat, in his race against challenger Joe O'Dea. Read more here.

8 p.m. UPDATE

- In El Paso County, Rep. Tony Exum, D-Colorado Springs was leading Sen. Dennis Hisey, R-Colorado Springs, in the race for a state senate seat in southeast Colorado Springs that is expected to play a pivotal role in which party controls the upper chamber.

In three local house races, Rep. Marc Snyder, D-Manitou Springs; community activist Stephanie Vigil and Harrison School District 2 Board of Education member Regina English were all leading after most mail-in ballots were counted Tuesday. Democrats were expected to hold onto control of the lower chamber after holding a 17-seat advantage before Tuesday’s election, but Republicans could gain control of the state senate by flipping four seats. Read more here.

7:45 p.m. UPDATE

Also in early voting, with about a third of the ballots counted in Colorado:

- Bennet, Democrat, leads challenger Joe O'Dea 58.42% to 39.35%.

- Incumbent Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Democrat, leads challenger Pam Anderson 57.56% to 40.22%.

- Incumbent State Treasurer Dave Young, Democrat, leads challenger Lang Sias 56.61% to 40.64%.

- Incumbent State Attorney General Phil Weiser, Democrat, leads challenger John Kellner 57.36% to 40.83%.

Coloradans – and Americans across the country – are deciding the fate of campaigns, notably the races for U.S. Senate and governor, and decide which party controls the government's legislative branches.

Today's elections will define the next policy agenda in Washington, D.C., as well as at the Colorado state Capitol. In addition, a number of local races and ballot questions will determine the direction of Colorado Springs and El Paso County.

Click or tap here for the latest results

VOTER GUIDE: Nov. 8 general election for Colorado

ENDORSEMENTS: The Gazette's recommendations

Follow this thread for live updates on each race: #Election2022 pic.twitter.com/KDIdNewhN2 — The Gazette (@csgazette) November 9, 2022

Follow here for live updates.

LATEST: NBC calls governor's race for Polis

Nearly an hour after polls closed in Colorado, NBC News became the latest media outlet to call the state's governor's race for incumbent Democrat Jared Polis.

Colorado Politics only declares races decided after the Associated Press makes a call. More information on that organization's process can be found here.

Media calls of races are unofficial.

Magic mushroom poised to pass

The battle to decriminalize hallucinogenic compounds in magic mushrooms is ahead, the early and unofficial election returns on Tuesday night show.

About 40,000 votes separated the yes and no campaigns, with plenty of votes still left to be counted.

If passed by voters, Prop 122 would make "magic mushrooms" — more specifically the hallucinogenic compounds psilocybin and psilocin — legally accessible to individuals 21 years or older, to be administered mostly at state licensed healing centers, under rules to be promulgated by the state Department of Regulatory Agencies.

So far, 512,855 voters said “yes,” while 471,011 voted “no” to Proposition 122.

Boebert trails Frisch in Colorado’s 3rd CD

Incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican, is trailing Adam Frisch in early returns with about 30% of the votes reported.

Frisch leads by just under 3 points, 52.98% of the vote, as of 7:42 p.m. Boebert has 47.02% of the votes.

LATEST: Alcohol-related campaigns struggle

Two of the campaigns to expand the sale and delivery of alcohol appear to be flailing, the early and unofficial results on Tuesday night show.

Propositions 126, 125 and 124 aim to, respectively, allow third-party companies to deliver alcohol from restaurants, bars and liquor stores; permit grocery and convenience stores that sell beer to also sell wine; and, gradually eliminate the limit on liquor stores operated by one person or business.

So far, Propositions 124 and 126 are trailing, while Proposition 125 is slightly ahead.

Here's the vote breakdown so far:

Prop 124: 331,725 yes, 497,203 no

Prop 125: 422,152 yes, 413,134 no

Prop 126: 403,360 yes, 429,962 no

Brittany Petersen leads over Erik Aadland in Colorado's 7th CD

Democratic State Sen. Brittany Pettersen jumped out to a commanding lead over Republican Erik Aadland shortly after polls closed in Colorado.

As of 7:22 p.m. with 63% of the ballots counted, Pettersen led by 23 points, with 60.6% of the vote as compared to 37.6% for Aadland.

Polis, Bennet lead early count

Both U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and Democratic Gov. Jared Polis jumped to an early lead over Republican challengers Joe O'Dea and Heidi Ganahl, respectively, the early and unofficial results on Tuesday night show.

Bennet so far secured roughly 312,000 votes, compared to O'Dea's 166,000.

Polis also led with 325,000 votes, while Ganahl so far secured 154,000.

Results coming in

Early results are pouring in. Click or tap here for the latest numbers.

Races called

The Associated Press has called several U.S. Senate, U.S. House and gubernatorial races nationwide. Click or tap here for a complete list.

Lines forming around El Paso County late in the day

El Paso Count Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said shortly after 5 p.m. that a few lines were forming at voter service centers, such as the El Paso County Citizens Service Center and Centennial Hall, and at some drop boxes. The late surge in turnout could help the county reach a turn out of 270,000 ballots, a significant bump up from Monday, he said.

Long lines await voters at the Centennial Hall voting location on South Cascade. One voter estimates he has moved about one step per minute. Polls close at 7 p.m. #ElectionDay #Election2022 @csgazette pic.twitter.com/rI61jJ6pEe — Nick Sullivan (@_sullivn) November 9, 2022

Ballot tally clears 2 million

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office reports that as of 3:30 p.m., 2,039,527 ballots have been returned.

That means just over 53.2% of Colorado's 3.83 million active registered voters have cast a ballot so far. Around 39.1% of ballots returned are from unaffiliated voters, followed by 30.8% from Democrats and 28.8% from Republicans.

Making sure it counts

Making sure they knew their vote was going to be counted is one reason many El Paso County voters waited until the last day to deliver their ballots or vote in person.

“The last couple of years there has been a lot of fraud, so I decided to vote on voting day,” said Epifanio Maestas.

El Paso County returns lagging

El Paso County’s return rate was still in the 30% range Monday at mid-day, with roughly 149,000 ballots in the hands of the election department, El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman said. That’s about 50,000 to 60,000 behind the 2018 midterm election.

LATEST: No major problems at voting centers

The election so far appears to be going smoothly, according to state election officials.

"We are not aware of any (problems) at this time," Jack Todd, a spokesperson for the Secretary of State's Office, said.

A blue island?

The results tonight will affirm whether Colorado is, indeed, the blue island in what many expect to be a red wave. Some, like veteran politico Dick Wadhams, are skeptical of the polling data. "I suppose that these polls have shown that Democrats will win. They might be right," he said. "I just don’t think they are."

Latinos' unrealized potential

This story delves into the potential of the Latino vote to shape elections.

“There's still a lot of unrealized potential,” Celeste Montoya, a University of Colorado professor researching how marginalized communities mobilize to enact change, said. “While they have the potential to make a substantial difference in elections, an important means of doing that is making sure that they're engaged, that they're mobilized, that they make it to the polls.”

Voter guide

As a public service, we compiled this guide to help you and hope that you find this guide informative and useful in your electoral decisions this November.

El Paso GOP censures local group

The rift within El Paso Paso County's Republican Party surfaced Saturday when the county GOP formally rebuked dozens of fellow party members and demanded they stop using the word "Republican" to describe an enterprise that urges voters to support Republican candidates.