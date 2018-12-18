As of 3:03 p.m., Colorado Springs police declared the shooting scene at The Citadel mall secure. The mall is closed until further notice.
Two people were injured in a shooting outside The Citadel about 2 p.m. that broke windows at an entrance near Hooters, police said.
One victim was found inside the mall.
Preliminary information indicates that this wasn’t a random shooting, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
“Let us kind of sort through,” Black said. “I mean, there’s a thousand moving parts going with this right now.”
The shooter has not been found.
This is the second shooting at The Citadel mall in two weeks. On Dec. 8, police were looking for a person who pulled a gun and fired several shots during an altercation outside the mall. The mall was not evacuated, and no injuries were reported.
