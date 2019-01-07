Pueblo police are asking for the public's help in locating Chante Quintana, 25, and 6-year-old Zanilah Roze Baros.
Police said in a news release Monday that Quintana allegedly kidnapped her own child, Zanilah, from South Park Elementary School. They left in an unknown vehicle., police said.
South Park Elementary is in the southwest part of Pueblo.
Police shared information just after 11 a.m. Monday.
Quintana was wearing a gray beanie with a red ball on top and red around the ears, a black jacket with white or gray under shirt, blue jeans and brown boots at the time of the incident.
Zanilah was wearing a black coat, turquoise shirt and gray pants.
Police did not say why this was considered a kidnapping.
Call 911 if you have any information on the location of Zanilah or Quintana.