A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night for the victim of a hit-and-run who commemorated the anniversary of 9/11 every year since the terrorist attacks in 2001 by waving an American flag on Academy Boulevard.
Christopher Seal, 44, was crossing North Academy Boulevard at Austin Bluffs Parkway when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan which did not stop, police have said.
Robert M. Valencia, 26, of Colorado Springs was arrested Friday in the hit-and-run death, and faces a felony charge. His black 2005 Chevrolet Impala was found Thursday under a tarp without license plates, police said.
Seal was known for waving an American flag on the corner of Galley Road and Academy on 9/11 for the past 17 years. This year, he walked up and down the street with the flag for 12 hours.
Seal's death was the 44 traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs, surpassing the record of 43 set in 1986.
The vigil will be at 6:30 p.m. at Galley and Academy.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.