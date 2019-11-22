Woodland Park police held a candlelight vigil for Kelsey Berreth Friday evening at Memorial Park in Woodland Park.

Berreth, a 29-year-old Woodland Park mom, disappeared on Thanksgiving Day 2018, killed by her fiance Patrick Frazee. A Teller County jury deliberated less than four hours Monday before finding Frazee guilty of murder.

Frazee, 33, of Florissant, was sentenced to life without parole plus 156 years.

A celebration of life ceremony for Berreth is plannied on Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1000 Colorado 67 in Woodland Park.

