University of Colorado School of Public Health researchers plan to release the results Thursday evening of a study measuring the blood levels in Security, Widefield and Fountain residents of toxic chemicals tied to a military firefighting foam.
The results will be discussed at the Fountain Valley Clean Water Coalition's meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the basement of First United Methodist Church, 1003 N. Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain. The meeting is open to the public.
The study examined the blood samples of 220 Security, Widefield and Fountain residents, and sought to determine if there's any correlation between the area's tainted drinking water and the health ailments reported by residents.
That includes trying to determine how long people were exposed to the toxic chemicals, called perfluorinated compounds, as well as how that might have affected their health.
The chemicals are used in a variety of non-stick household items, as well as in a firefighting foam used for decades at Peterson Air Force Base. They have fouled the Widefield aquifer beneath those communities -- leading water districts there and the Air Force to spend millions of dollars installing water treatment systems.
Previous studies have linked perfluorinated compounds to immune system and liver damage and to cancers, especially of the kidneys and testicles. Fetal development problems and low birth weight, a leading cause of infant mortality, are a concern. And, at a minimum, the firefighting foam can cause high cholesterol, a precursor to heart disease.