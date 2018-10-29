Two men are in custody following a standoff early Monday in the 100 block of Kirkstone Lane in the Broadmoor Bluffs neighborhood.
Police say Anthony Washington, 27, was wanted on a felony warrant and refused to come out of his home. Felix Jaques, 27, was also taken into custody for not cooperating with officers' orders.
Washington was hiding in the attic space of the home when police found him.
The standoff began just after midnight and lasted hours until the arrests were made, and the standoff ended without anyone injured.