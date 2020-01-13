Colorado Department of Revenue officials say driver's license offices are down across the state Monday.
The outage is affecting county and state offices, including El Paso County offices in Colorado Springs. There is no estimated time for services to be restored, according to a tweet by the department of revenue.
ALERT: All driver license offices are experiencing an outage. This affects both county and state offices. We are unable to issue any documents at this time and there currently is no ETA for a resolution. We will provide updates as they become available. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/iiCDtPT0S6— CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) January 13, 2020