A sample Colorado license plate.

 Photo via state of Colorado

Colorado Department of Revenue officials say driver's license offices are down across the state Monday.

The outage is affecting county and state offices, including El Paso County offices in Colorado Springs. There is no estimated time for services to be restored, according to a tweet by the department of revenue.

