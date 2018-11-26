The Air Force Academy is asking for help finding a cadet candidate missing since Friday night.
Micah Tice, 20, a student at the academy's preparatory school, left his sponsor's home in Colorado Springs Thursday evening, an academy statement says.
His parents, who live in Nevada, last spoke to him about 9 p.m. Friday. He told them he was going to do schoolwork that night and perhaps take a hike Saturday. His phone's signal last was received Saturday near East Woodmen Road and Interstate 25.
Tice is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has dark hair and brown eyes. He drives a blue 2003 Toyota Camry with Nevada license plate 230B70.
Anyone with information is asked to call the academy at 719-375-4111 or Colorado Springs police at 719-444-7000.
