El Paso County surveyor
Richard Mariotti, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: MariottiDad@gmail.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: unavailable
El Paso County coroner
Dr. Leon Kelly, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: leonkelly@mac.com
Website: drkellyforcoroner.com
Mailing address: unavailable
Teller County clerk & recorder
Stephanie Kees, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: stephanie.l.kees@gmail.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: unavailable
Teller County treasurer
Mark Czelusta, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: mark.czelusta@gmail.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: unavailable
Teller County assessor
Carol Kittelson, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: carolkittelson2023@yahoo.com
Website: carolkittelson2023.wixsite.com/website
Mailing address: unavailable
Teller County sheriff
Jason Mikesell, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: mikesellforsheriff@gmail.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: P.O. Box 7115, Woodland Park, CO 80863
Teller County surveyor
Eric Simonson, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: eric@rampartls.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: unavailable
Teller County coroner
Stephen Tomsky, Republican
Campaign phone number: unavailable
Campaign email address: swtomsky@yahoo.com
Website: unavailable
Mailing address: unavailable