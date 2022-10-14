elections in front US state flag of colorado

Support local journalism: As a public service, we have decided to put the 2022 Colorado General Election Guide in front of our paywall so you can access it for free. Would you support our work by subscribing to The Gazette? Your subscription allows us to pursue time-consuming projects, such as this voter guide, as well as other issues that shape our state. You may subscribe here.

El Paso County surveyor

Richard Mariotti, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: MariottiDad@gmail.com

Website: unavailable

Mailing address: unavailable

El Paso County coroner

Dr. Leon Kelly, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable 

Campaign email address: leonkelly@mac.com

Website: drkellyforcoroner.com

Mailing address: unavailable

Teller County clerk & recorder

Stephanie Kees, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: stephanie.l.kees@gmail.com 

Website: unavailable

Mailing address: unavailable

Teller County treasurer

Mark Czelusta, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: mark.czelusta@gmail.com 

Website: unavailable

Mailing address: unavailable

Teller County assessor

Carol Kittelson, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: carolkittelson2023@yahoo.com

Website: carolkittelson2023.wixsite.com/website

Mailing address: unavailable

Teller County sheriff

Jason Mikesell, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: mikesellforsheriff@gmail.com

Website: unavailable

Mailing address: P.O. Box 7115, Woodland Park, CO 80863

Teller County surveyor

Eric Simonson, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: eric@rampartls.com

Website: unavailable

Mailing address: unavailable

Teller County coroner

Stephen Tomsky, Republican

Campaign phone number: unavailable

Campaign email address: swtomsky@yahoo.com 

Website: unavailable

Mailing address: unavailable

