Five seats are up for grabs in the town of Monument this November, including the position of mayor held by Don Wilson, who is not running for reelection, and four spots on the Board of Trustees.
Trustees Redmond Ramos, Darcy Schoening and Ron Stephens face a full slate of challengers — Sana Abbott, Marco P. Fiorito, Jason Gross, Kenneth Kimple and Steve King — in their bids to keep their nonpaid seats on the town’s seven-member governing body.
Monument Trustees Mitch LaKind and James Romanello face off for mayor.
The mayoral candidate wo receives the highest number of votes will be elected to a term of four years. Three trustee candidates who receive the first-, second- and third-highest number of votes will be elected for a term of four years. One trustee candidate who receives the fourth-highest number of votes will be elected to a two-year term.
Mayoral candidates
LaKind, Mitchell
Phone number: 719-822-4865
Email: mitch@mitch4monument.com
Website: mitch4monument.com
Mailing address: 1060 Night Blue Circle, Monument, CO 80132
Education: U.S. Navy and Arizona Army National Guard leadership programs; MCSE+Messaging certification, University of Phoenix.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Working with the Board of Trustees, I would like to establish official Design Review and Economic Development committees — the committees would work with the town and existing businesses or attract new businesses to create and retain local jobs, create a more robust local tax base, and revitalize areas that are in need. Top of the list would be redeveloping historic downtown and revitalizing the businesses along 105. The committees would also work with developers to ensure that current and future development projects preserve the intent of the town’s Comprehensive Plan.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
1. Update the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Due to substantial growth, it is time to update the plan and review it annually with key stakeholders.
2. Adopt a code of conduct manual and review and update rules as necessary to ensure town meetings are run efficiently, transparently and responsibly.
3. Review and modernize all town codes, specifically ensuring land use codes align with the Comprehensive Plan.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
• Water. The board should approve the creation and joining of a regional water authority. The authority will join multiple water districts that will be responsible for connecting to a water delivery system.
• Roads. The town requires funding to redevelop Jackson Creek Parkway and Old Denver Road to support the Monument Junction and Conexus development projects.
• Parks. Underfunded for many years, the Board of Trustees should support the funding for a parks master plan.
Romanello, James
Phone number: 1-661-877-7311
Email: jromanello818@gmail.com
Website: Romanelloformayor.com
Mailing address: 6745 Rangewood Drive No. 102, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Education: bachelor of arts, investment adviser
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Work on a renewable water solution.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Rational, reasonable leadership. Helping guide the town in finishing developable areas. Water solutions. Hiring/maintaining staff.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Paying our staff competitively in order to keep them. Water maintenance solutions. Roads/infrastructure.
Trustee candidates
Abbott, Sana
Phone number: 1-303-519-3042
Email: sanabot2022@gmail.com
Website: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085221612923
Mailing address: 17063 Buffalo Valley Path, Monument, CO 80132
Education: bachelor's of science in information technology, Arizona State University.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Before I'd enact anything, I would review town documents and get those reviewed and updated as soon as possible. I would start with the Comprehensive Plan, as well as the town ordinances.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
• Be discerning about development. The Board of Trustees should be more discerning and encourage any developer to have a public forum with its citizens regularly. We need to find out the impacts of traffic, noise pollution, town safety and water consumption prior to any approvals.
• Regularly review town documents and update as needed.
• More transparency. If I get elected, I will be diving in deep to make sure all protocols are being followed properly.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1. Public safety needs to be a priority and grow as our Monument community grows. Our police force also needs the proper equipment each year and appropriate training.
2. Water issues need to be addressed and the town needs to be sure of how much water we have going forward in the future and that town water is safe for residents to consume.
3. Roads and Infrastructure improvements need to continue. Several sidewalks have been put in the downtown areas and look beautiful, this effort needs to continue and will need funding.
Gross, Jason
Phone number: 719-217-7605
Email: jasongross48@gmail.com
Website: facebook.com/JasonGrossForMonument
Mailing address: 224 Oxbow Drive, Monument, CO 80132
Education: bachelor of science in sociology, Brigham Young University; master of science in management, technology emphasis, Bridgewater State University; master of military operational art and science, Air Command and Staff College, Montgomery, Ala.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
I will review our zoning plan and decisions to ensure they are in step with residents' desires for the town’s future.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
1. Trustees who do the homework to carefully review development projects, spending and thoughtfully weigh alternatives.
2. Respectful dialogue and consideration of all concerns.
3. Outreach to neighboring communities and partners in northern El Paso County. The town of Monument borders are smaller than most people think. We are adjacent to multiple communities and unincorporated areas whose actions impact our town. Development, water and other infrastructure needs are costly and future planning should examine how we might work together to address cost and regional growth.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1. Carefully review our spending to ensure it is appropriate.
2. Obtaining sustainable water supplies and ensuring town infrastructure is adequate.
3. Ensure we have high-quality staff to run town operations through appropriate compensation and benefits.
Kimple, Kenneth
Phone number: 719-619-6944
Email: kenneth.kimple@gmail.com
Website: kimple4monument.com
Mailing address: 16151 St. Lawrence Way, Monument, CO 80132
Education: master of science in aeronautical science; bachelor of science in professional aeronautics with dual minor in aviation safety and airport management, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
A more robust and definitive appointment vetting process to fill the vacant Board of Trustees seat immediately, in lieu of the town spending $12,000 to hold a special election. Ensuring the right person is selected to represent the residents, town and its future is crucial. Specific, detailed questions should be incorporated.
I’d introduce two things: First, the development of a measurable and impactful strategic plan for the town, aligning with the community’s priorities and expectations of principled and steady progress without putting at risk the things that make Monument such a special place to live. Second, modernizing the town’s outdated Comprehensive Plan.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Focus on enhancing Monument’s appeal as a small town in the orbit of larger urban/city environments to the north and south of us by honoring traditional values, environmental uniqueness, stability, sustainability, and flexibility in preparing for the future.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Targeted collaborative economic development (smart growth), including small businesses. Promote the long-term financial sustainability of the town infrastructure, environment, and social resources. Continue to improve the public health, well-being, and safety of our town. Enhance and maintain current infrastructure while preparing the town for emerging trends that increase public safety and quality of life.
King, Steve
Phone number: 1-303-726-8369
Email: steve@SteveForMonument.com
Website: SteveForMonument.com
Mailing address: 255 McShane Place, Monument, CO 80132
Education: business and construction management
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Changes to the rezoning and PUD approval criteria to define the importance of the Comprehensive Plan. We need to have an extensive review of the Comprehensive Plan so these projects are more in line with what citizens desire. The plan review process allows for a disregard of the Comprehensive Plan. That needs to change, and the citizens shouldn’t need to constantly oppose rezonings of PUD applications. This process should be more consistent and dependable with stricter guidelines. It is my top priority.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Suggesting that a planning department always be required, with a professional planning director. Initiating better development review through refining the municipal codes. Setting a limit on high density projects.
The town needs to have an uninterruptable water supply for the west side, and to secure renewable water rights before the cost of those rights are prohibitive.
Assuming the home rule charter becomes law, there are steps required to fully implement the charter, and that should become a priority. Citizen-based government is important to us all, and the citizens should be at ease, knowing their elected officials are their advocates. This is a process all local government should strive for.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Establishing a new Planning department, providing a review of development codes and the Comprehensive Plan.
Completing Jackson Creek Parkway and Old Denver Road before any additional development can be occupied, along with Baptist at Falcon Commerce Center.
Securing water rights, and/or an uninterrupted flow from a renewable water source on the west side.
Ramos, Redmond (incumbent)
Email: RRamos@TOMGov.org
Website: RedmondRamos.com
Education: Navy Fleet Marine Service School for combat medicine.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
Create a design review board. I would like to create a position that would give more specific rules and direction on development in Monument. I believe this would help our rapid unchecked growth issue.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
Fighting unchecked rapid growth. Creating a design review board to help keep the character and feel of our small town. Water.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Police/schools. Water. Preservation of our land.
Schoening, Darcy (incumbent)
Phone number: 1-630-796-5885
Email: Schoeningdarcym@gmail.com
Website: darcy4Monument.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 2163, Monument, CO 80132
Education: bachelor of science degree, criminal justice, political science
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
I am extremely protective of families in Monument, including my own, so criminals need to understand that Monument is not a city where they will be coddled. We will continue to implement more programs that make criminals think twice about victimizing Monument families.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
The top priorities for Monument are cost of living, crime and development. Every level of government plays a part in the cost of living, and it’s my duty to ease those burdens for Monument families. Smart and intelligent development is one mechanism to ease some of those burdens. I continue to guide Monument development in a manner that makes our Monument families proud while creating long term revenue and building strong reserves for generations to come.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Schools, public safety and water are our top priorities. We need to make sure Monument isn’t just a commuter town. Monument will be a place where families love to live and everyone wants to work or visit. I fight hard for smart development, a hard stance on crime, and strong schools and infrastructure, which will position Monument well for today’s families, my children and my future grandchildren.
Stephens, Ron (incumbent)
Phone number: 719-487-9924
Email: ronstephens902@gmail.com
Website: stephensformonument.com
Mailing address: P.O. Box 2071 Monument, CO 80132
Education: master of science in computer science.
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected?
To continue the water project upgrade.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
Water infrastructure; police; hiring and keeping quality staff.
Fiorito, Marco P.
Phone number: 1- 910-578-8858
Email: votefiorito@gmail.com
Website: marcoformonument.info
Mailing address: 15759 Ann Arbor Way, Monument, CO
Education: Master of Arts, history, University of Colorado Colorado Springs; Bachelor of Arts, history, Virginia Tech.
•
What is the first program you plan to enact if elected to office?
The first program I will push hard is a renewable water purchasing program to give the Town of Monument safe, secure renewable water access at build-out, closely followed by an infrastructure program to bring our renewable water to our residents. It is imperative for the Town of Monument to have its own water and not rely solely on well water. Leasing water is also not a viable long-term solution because we would be at the mercy of another water provider and their water restrictions.
What do you feel are this office’s top 3 needs?
1) Renewable water rights and infrastructure; 2) A resident-informed strategic vision for commercial and residential development; and 3) The ability to recruit and retain citizen-focused staff that can translate the strategic vision into reality.
What do you feel should be this office’s top 3 spending priorities?
1) Renewable water rights and infrastructure; 2) Old Denver Highway expansion; 3) Police substation on the east side of I-25.