FOUNTAIN - After letting a Class 4A second-place state finish slip through its hands last year, the Pine Creek boys’ track and field team is gearing up for another competitive performance at the state championships. The Eagles’ progress was put to the test Saturday as Pine Creek battled with last year’s 5A state champion Fountain-Fort Carson, ultimately beating the Trojans by one point to take the Fountain-Fort Carson Track & Field Invitational title. Widefield took third in the boys’ race, followed by Canon City.
The Trojans won the girls’ championship, followed by Pine Creek, Palmer Ridge and Air Academy.
Due to a calculation error, the Fountain-Fort Carson boys’ team entered the final event thinking it had a six-point lead over the Eagles. When the Trojans won the 4x400 in 3:26.56, the team title looked to be a lock.
But combined with the point calculation error and Pine Creek’s third-place finish in 3:33.49, the Eagles hung on for the win 89-88.
“We are a very disciplined team with a lot of returners and a lot of freshmen,” Pine Creek coach Sarah King said. “We work really well as a team so hopefully we can do well this season at state.”
King said both the boys’ and girls’ teams are strong across the board, but said one characteristic certainly shines brighter.
“The dedication of this team,” King said. “Our kids are hard-workers and disciplined and care more about the team than about themselves. They know what they need to do to be successful, and in addition to being athletically skilled, when you put all that together we have a really good group.”
Athletes of the Meet
Canon City’s Brendan Young won the meet’s boys’ outstanding field athlete award and Nicole Barnes of Vista Ridge won the girls’ prize.
Ryan Outler of Widefield won the boys’ track outstanding athlete, while Keyanda Bolton of Palmer won the girls’ award.
Outler won the boys’ 1600 (4:31.72) and claimed the 800 in a battle with Caleb Boutelle of Pine Creek in both races. In the final leg of the 800 two were shoulder-to-shoulder, but Outler kicked for a win in 2:00. Bolton won the girls’ 200 by a nose in 26.12, followed by Falcon’s Shoncire Graham in 26.19.
Young, the state leader in the long jump, won the event with a leap of 22 feet, 10 inches, and claimed gold in the triple jump 46-6. He also placed third in the high jump, clearing 6-2 and ran anchor on the winning 4x100 relay, which won in 43.33.
Bolton claimed the 100 and 200 titles.
What’s next for reigning 5A boys’ champs Fountain-Fort Carson?
The Trojans lost a good chunk of talent from last year’s second-straight title-winning team, graduating 17 seniors.
Younger athletes are ready to step up into much bigger roles to continue the track and field dynasty at Fountain-Fort Carson.
“A lot of these guys had to wait their turn and finally it’s here,” F-FC coach Ben Montoya said. “It’s a complete rebuilding year, we are young and fairly inexperienced. We know we will have to take our licks this year, but I think that will make us a much better team moving forward.”
The girls’ team, which was growing last year, too, continues to get better, but still has some inexperience.
With that inexperience on both sides, Montoya said his team is strongest in the relays, and will look for success in those events to help make up for some of the individual success they lost to graduation.
“We still have a chance at some individual events here and there, and we will fight for every point until the very end,” Montoya said.
Notable events
On the girls’ side, the Fountain-Fort Carson 4x400 relay team took first in 4:17. Kierra Nash won the girls’ discus for the Trojans, throwing the disc 127-07, while teammate Zaira Joseph placed second in the long jump, leaping 16-10. Palmer Ridge’s Madissyn Moore won the event with a jump of 17-6.
Pine Creek won the girls’ 4x100 with a time of 49.05, followed by Palmer and Fountain-Fort Carson.
Jaelyn Wilson of Fountain-Fort Carson won the girls’ 400, chased by Riley Colby of Palmer Ridge. Raekyiah Williams claimed the 300 hurdles for the Trojans, while Palmer Ridge’s Emily Gentry claimed the girls’ 800 title with a 2:26.18.
Air Academy girls’ went one-two in the 3,200, led by Tatum Miller across the finish line in 11:48, followed by Mackenzie Moss in 12:08.
In the field events Monet Hubbard of Mesa Ridge won the shot put with a heave of 37-3.5, and Fountain-Fort Carson's Kierra Nash won the discus throw in 127-7.
Fountain-Fort Carson’s Ja’Warren Smith won the boys’ 200 in 22.69, chased by teammate Lawrence Walker and Palmer’s Jaiveion Kendrick. Michael Jones won the boys’ 400 in one of the closest races, winning by a hair over Sierra’s Connar Burgess in 50.02. Burgess clocked in at 50.03.
Pine Creek’s Reece Rowan won the boys’ shot put with a heave of 55-11.5 — more than six feet farther than the second-place thrower, Adam Karas of Pomona.
Charles Nnantah of Pine Creek won the boys’ 300 hurdle race with ease, clocking in at 29.50, while Palmer's Elijah Brown won the 110 hurdles in 14.59.