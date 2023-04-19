The National Aeronautics and Space Administration needs to move beyond a cycle of spending billions of dollars on major space exploration programs only to see them canceled a few years later, a former administrator of the agency said Wednesday.

Jim Bridestine, who led NASA for three years of the Trump Administration and now a space, defense and aeronautics consultant, said the agency needs stable and sustainable programs that continue beyond the administration that launched them. He made the comments at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort during a special part of the Space Symposium focused on change in the space industry that included discussions about the moon, Mars and commercial space stations.

“When we were seeking international partners to return to the moon, they told us. ‘We have seen this before,’ and they don’t believe we will stay with it,” Bridenstine, referring to NASA’s Artemis program to bring a crew of astronauts to the moon by 2025. “We need to achieve the goal of an apolitical program with wide bipartisan support. Look what space can do for our country — it can bring people together that otherwise could never be done.”

He told how he held a joint town hall meeting in 2019 with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after which they jointly piloted a simulator at NASA’s Ames Research Center to successfully land on the moon three times. Afterward, Pelosi tweeted about the experience, and he persuaded former Vice President Mike Pence to retweet Pelosi’s tweet, which he said demonstrated how space can bring the nation together across political party lines.

Aerospace Corp., a nonprofit research and development organization for the Air Force and Space Force, is using a year-old team of engineers and other specialists to help the Space Force better evaluate and use new technologies more quickly.

The team, called the Commercial Space Futures Office, includes two employees at the company’s Colorado Springs laboratory and technology center and eight others across the organization to help the new military branch benefit from the growth of the commercial space industry, said Debra Emmons, Aerospace Corp.’s chief technology officer. She discussed the new office during an interview Thursday while attending the Space Symposium at The Broadmoor.

“There have been tremendous advances in commercial space and since space is now more contested, there is a need for speed in using new technologies developed in the commercial sector. Space Command, the intelligence community and Space Force need our help,” Emmons said.

The office helps the military identify new technologies, find where they fit best and connect government agencies with commercial space companies that developed those technologies as well as complete due diligence on the technology, supply chain and funding of those companies, Emmons said. The office will also make Aerospace Corp.’s laboratories available to commercial space firms to help advance new technologies and build prototypes and accelerate their availability, she said.

Some of the projects the office is tackling or may take on could include methods to minimize and clean up space debris, commercial uses for cislunar space (the region between a tradition geostationary moon orbit and nearly 1 million miles above the moon), looking at how future military missions might be

structured and finding ways to connect space startups with potential funding sources and government contracts, Emmons said.

“This office is designed to help the government harness commercial technology to create and stronger and more robust industrial base,” Emmons said. “We have made progress but there is still much to be done. We have a lot of commercial space companies reaching out to us.”

Some of the newest international players in space are focusing more on launching satellites and helping support efforts to return humans to moon as a springboard to Mars rather than sending their own astronauts into space, space leaders from six nations said.

Space agency leaders from Brazil, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Thailand and Taiwan discussed their plans during a panel discussion Wednesday at the Space Symposium that highlighted the use of small, or cube satellites in low-earth orbit as a fast and less expensive way from nations to get to space. A record number of international space agencies sent representatives this year to the symposium, and many were featured in a series of panel discussions.

• Poland, for example, plans a small technical unmanned mission to the moon and is working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory on a small Mars mission.

• Thailand wants to build a series of small satellites for sensing and to improve space traffic management in southeast Asia and eventually wants to send an orbiter to the moon.

• Brazil highlighted its Alcántara Space Center near the equator on its Atlantic coast and a mission it plans to measure lunar weather.

• Portugal is developing a new network of satellites to monitor climate change.

• Norway is focusing its efforts on maritime monitoring both to curb illegal fishing and for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for national security.

• Taiwan, which launched its space agency earlier this year, wants to launch three satellite networks in the next five years for civil and national security sensing, communication and weather.