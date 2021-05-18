Hardly a day goes by without a headline about the accomplishments of women in America.
This year, there are 41 female CEO’s on the Fortune 500 list, which represents an increase of over 8% compared with previous years.
There’s Detroit-based Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors and Gail Koziara Boudreaux, CEO of Anthem Inc. leading their companies through difficult economic times. Female CEOs lead Northrop Grumman, United Parcel Service, Best Buy and Citigroup. Women are visible in every industry and at every level of higher education from Dr. Martha Pollack, president of Cornell University to Shirley Ann Jackson, president of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
On the political front, America has a female vice president, a greater number of female Cabinet members than ever before, and a record number of women in Congress. Women hold over a quarter of the seats in Congress, which is double the number compared with one decade ago.
Speaking of quarters, starting in 2022 the U.S. Mint will begin issuing new quarters featuring prominent American women. Maya Angelou, an author and poet, and Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut in space, will be the first two women pictured on the new quarters with additional new coins created over a four-year period. Members of the public can make recommendations through nominating an individual via the website of the National Women’s History Museum. These new, historic coins will be in circulation as well as featured in museums and private collections.
Recently, women made history in the Marine Corps, when 53 female recruits completed the grueling 13-week boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The all-female Platoon 3241 was one of six at the San Diego facility. Men and women attended classes together and competed alongside each other in physical endurance tests. In the final drill, the female platoon bested the rest of the company, an accomplishment which will stand out in Marine history. To officially become a Marine, all recruits must complete the infamous crucible which is a 54-hour course made up of 24 different events. One of these events requires each recruit to carry a very heavy backpack as they hike uphill 10 miles, not something for the faint of heart.
Upon completion of the crucible, 18-year old Pfc. Katey Hogan was selected as her platoon’s honor graduate in acknowledgement of her exemplary leadership skills. Since families were permitted to attend the boot camp graduation, Hogan saw her father in the crowd. In an interview at the ceremony, Hogan shared that hugging her dad was the highlight of the ceremony, and like him, she plans to forge a career in the Marines. “Wherever the Marines take me, I’ll go.”
Just like Hogan, women continue to break the glass ceiling across the board, serving on corporate boards, shattering sports records, leading universities and developing breakthrough technologies in science, space exploration, and entertainment. Women excel in virtually every nook and cranny of society. Here in Colorado, astronaut Susan Helms holds the world record for the longest spacewalk, while Katie Hnida was the first woman to score in a Division 1 college football game. Velveta Howel was the first black woman to serve as Colorado’s Deputy District Attorney, and Katherine Archuleta was the first Latina woman to head the federal Office of Personnel Management.
In early May, Thasunda Brown Duckett became the CEO of TIAA and the third African American to lead the company. One month earlier, Rosalind Brewer was selected as the first black CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance. Previously, Brewer held positions as chief operating officer of Starbucks and CEO of Sam’s Club.
As a sign of behind-the-times, Duckett and Brewer’s leadership positions have raised the total number of black women to head a Fortune 500 company to four. However you do the math, four is a very lonely number which goes to show that we’re a bit behind the curve, to say the least.
Take the helm or build your own as Sarah Blakely did when she founded Spanx Inc. and grew it to a billion-dollar company. Follow Whitney Wolf Herd as her company Bumble blew past the eight billion dollar mark after going public. Or read about my personal favorite, Gwynne Shotwell, president & chief operating officer of SpaceX. Shotwell’s grounding in engineering, science, math, and business is just one aspect of her skills as she leads SpaceX’s operations and growth. She manages over 10,000 employees while providing strategic direction for a skyrocketing number of launches, sometimes reigning in Elon Musk from the clutches of “Saturday Night Live.”
These lists could go on and on but suffice it to say, women are forging ahead in every arena of American life. So, wear your boots, tie the laces, and watch out for the breaking glass.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.