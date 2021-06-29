In 1877, the Washington Post published its first edition and Thomas Edison created the first sound recording, dubbed the Edisonphone. John Stevens applied for a patent for the first flour rolling mill and the American Chemical Society created its charter in New York. In Hawaii, the first telephone and telegraph line was completed and the first municipal railroad was operational in the midwestern United States. The U.S. electoral college confirmed Hayes as president while England proclaimed Queen Victoria the empress of India.
Meanwhile in 1877 in New York, over 1,200 dogs gathered at Madison Square Gardens in the first Westminster Dog Show. Over a period of three days, judges selected a winner of the competition. Little did they know that they had started a tradition that continues through this day as the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show just occurred. This 145-year tradition beats almost every other type of competition in terms of how long it has continuously run, longer than professional sports like football and baseball. Leading the pack is the Kentucky Derby which is the longest continuously-run sporting event.
Consider how unique it is that the Westminster Dog Show has been held during two world wars, the Great Depression and the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, because of the pandemic, this year marked the first time that the dog show was held outside instead of inside Madison Square Gardens. It was hosted at an estate in Tarrytown, N.Y., where there was plenty of outdoor space and more than 2,500 show dogs participated.
Judge Patricia Craig Trotter is one of a group of veteran judges, trainers, and handlers who keep the Westminster Dog Show going. This is her fifth year judging at this show which included some dogs who were descendants of previous year’s competitors. Aside from her profession as a teacher, she’s a breeder of Vin-Melca Norwegian Elkhounds. In this year’s show, there were best-of-breed categories such as hound, herding, sporting, terrier, etc. Winners are selected in each category plus the creme-de-la-creme, the Best-in-Show dog. This year’s Best-in-Show was a 3-year-old male Pekingese named Wasabi. David Fitzpatrick, his co-owner and breeder, said that Wasabi displays showmanship and has “that little extra sparkle” which sets him apart from other dogs.
Breeders and dog-lovers who participate in top-level shows like the Westminster Dog Show typically spend tens of thousands of dollars each year to show their animals. Some estimates are in the six figures, but for many owners, trainers and handlers, the financial side of things isn’t what motivates them to participate; it’s the prestige, the competitive process, and the pride of ownership that drives many owners. Barry Bonds, baseball’s all-time home run hitter, owns a miniature schnauzer named Rocky with his sister, Cheryl Dugan. At Westminster, Bonds said, “we won because we got here, that’s all that matters.”
For the average pet owner, a dog or cat often provides companionship, affection and unconditional love. Studies have shown that owning a dog makes it more likely that people will walk and stroll outside and socialize with other dog owners. Pets are comforting and often help relieve stress and anxiety.
During the pandemic, many animal shelters emptied out as more and more people worked remotely or were looking for companionship at home. Longtime pet owners typically take the expense in stride, whether it’s a regular visit to the vet, medications and food, or treats and toys for a pet. In fact, the average pet owner in the U.S. spends over $1,200 each year to take care of their pet and that estimate doesn’t take into account costs like obedience training or medical expenses such as surgery.
Owning a pet is a big responsibility and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly. So, if you enjoy pets but aren’t sure you’re ready to own one, just walk to the nearest park and you’ll find dogs to play with. And on Jan. 22, 2022, plan on watching next year’s Westminster Dog Show, whether it’s in Madison Square Garden or somewhere outside, because as they say, the show must go on.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.