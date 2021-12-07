Behind a nondescript storefront off South 8th Street and Arcturus Drive lies an unexpected hub of creative activity. This “Place of Possibilities,” as a crafted sign says on the way in, is Who Gives a SCRAP Creative Reuse Center.
The social impact business was launched in 2015 and moved (for the fourth time) to its 810 Arcturus Drive building last November. In addition to it’s popular upcycled, “new and gently used” art and craft, hobby and vintage commercial goods for sale, Who Gives a SCRAP now has room to include artist studios, a community room/classroom space, a back room for processing and sorting donations and plenty of storage.
Unlike the shop’s previous location, which they needed to close one day a week in order to have space to re-stock and clean the store, there’s an ability to spread out in the current 12,406-square-foot facility.
Customers have responded well to the new options available with the expanded retail floor and it’s various categories of goods. The business uses the entire building and houses 13 artist studios of varying sizes. Studios include Wi-Fi, utilities and custodial, and have 24/7 access.
Melissa Butch of Andromeda Sock Yarn was a longtime customer and recently set up shop in Studio 11. Her 5-year-old business operates mostly online at andromedasockyarn.com, where she sells hand-dyed wool yarn. She dyes the yarn off-site, because it’s so “stinky and messy,” but knits and displays her finished wares and meets customers in her Who Gives a SCRAP studio.
Butch said it’s been nice the past few months of her tenure at Who Gives a SCRAP to be able to meet and interact with customers and fans in person. Before this, when she was at another local store selling her yarn, she didn’t “get to have the interaction,” Butch said.
She added that she appreciates the, “laid back, supportive, family-oriented vibe” at Who Gives a SCRAP.
The business subsidizes the monthly rents for the studios. Artists and makers — as well as members of the public — can hold various classes and events in the common-use classroom at the location. Butch started hosting weekly “WIPS (works-in-progress) & Sips,” inviting others to bring their in-process projects to work on together while socializing.
Although there are no open studios at this time, applicants may start the juried process of inquiry with the store. The process includes an interview and survey of their products so that there is a representative sample of wares among the artists.
Gretchen Foster of Gretchen’s Creations is a felter and fiber artist whose studio, No. 9, was the first one established at the new Who Gives a SCRAP location one year ago. She comes in a couple of times a week to work at “wool painting,” for which she uses a special tool to work bits of colored wool into shapes on felt. While working, she also opens her space for sales during hours which she lets customers know about on social media.
Kyra Alexander creates “creepy curios,” including “creepy conjoined (stuffed) bears” and also works full-time at the store. She is getting stock ready for 4 winter shows, creating her popular dinotoy (dinosaurs) earrings and “creepy” dolls.
Sharon Heiss teaches yoga on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 – 11:15 a.m. in the classroom. There is a $10 class fee. To reserva a spot, email Heiss at yogaforkindness2021@gmail.com.
Who Gives a SCRAP owner Lorrie Myers shares that the business also works with over 14 other local groups, and in addition some international connections, to coordinate donations and meet specific needs. Myers said Who Gives a SCRAP donates most polar fleece received as donations to dog rescues or the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and works with Concrete Couch, Flying Pig Farm, Westside Cares, area classroom teachers and others.
“People are very generous,” Myers said.
Behind-the-scenes in the processing room various work stations and numbered zones organize the tasks of cleaning, ironing, and sorting donations that vary from buttons to office supplies to empty pill bottles. All the pieces of valuable and reusable materials for creating are saved from landfills.
“Our mission is to be a champion of the environment, by encouraging re-purposing, re-using and up-cycling through educational programming, and by introducing innovative ideas in our community,” states the Who Gives a SCRAP website.