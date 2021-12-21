The active Colorado lifestyle takes a hit this time of year. First off, winter officially started on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8:58 a.m. Mountain Time. Yes, it’s unseasonably warm and dry out there, but it’s still winter. And if you’re like me, you’ve been skipping the usual walks, runs, hikes, and climbs to eat, drink, be merry and drop last-minute holiday cards in the mail.
Don’t worry, I’m not going to recommend quick exercise routines you can do in your bathrobe between hanging tinsel and baking cookies. Nope, we’ve worked too hard already.
Instead, throw a bag of popcorn and a mug of cocoa in the microwave and settle in for some wild outdoor adventure — from the comfort of your living room couch. Because a sled-full of exciting films, some old, some new, are available on your favorite streaming services. Along with stunning cinematography, every film delivers a gut-punch of emotion as the featured rock, ice, and snow climbers struggle through personal obstacles as towering as the mountains they climb. Whether they inspire your own adventures for the coming months or just make you shiver and pull that fleece blanket closer, these films will remind you that the big outdoors is still out there, even if you’re not.
• “14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible” (2021): Nepali mountaineer Nirmal “Nims” Purja assembles a crack team of Sherpa mountain guides and tackles the world’s 14 8,000-meter peaks in record time. You’ve heard of Mount Everest and K2, and if you’re a mountaineer you’ve heard of the other twelve peaks. But you’ve probably never imagined someone summitting them all within seven months. Fans are hoping for a follow-up series with full episodes dedicated to each peak, but for now, enjoy the great story and unbelievable accomplishment. I sure did! With commentary by Reinhold Messner, who was the first person to ascend all of the peaks, and adventure photographer Jimmy Chin. Streaming on Netflix.
• “The Alpinist” (2021): Alpinist Marc-André Leclerc combines daring rock, ice and snow climbing on North and South America’s toughest high-altitude routes with the utmost grace, strength and humility. Leclerc’s climbs are so treacherous, the moves so tenuous and the holds so precarious, you may find it hard to watch. But see it anyway. It’s an important, beautiful film about a gifted climber who, like Nims in “14 Peaks,” redefines what’s possible in the mountains. With commentary by Reinhold Messner and Alex Honnold. Streaming on Netflix and for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, AMC on Demand and FlixFling.
• “Free Solo” (2018): Free soloist Alex Honnold climbs the route “Freerider,” a variation of the Salathe Wall on Yosemite National Park’s iconic granite peak, El Capitan. The film earned an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature thanks in large part to the vision of producers/directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. Streaming on Disney+ and for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, Apple iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube and Microsoft.
• “The Dawn Wall” (2018): In 2015, rock climbers Kevin Jorgeson and Tommy Caldwell captured the imagination of the American public and the climbing world by free-climbing the Dawn Wall, a 3,000-foot vertical face on El Capitan. Free climbers use ropes for protection only to arrest a fall, but not to help with climbing. The sheer “blankness” of the route, previously thought to be unclimbable, adds plenty of drama to the duo’s interesting backstory. With additional cinematography provided by Jimmy Chin. Streaming on Amazon Prime, rent or buy on Apple iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube and Microsoft.
• “Meru” (2015): Alpinist Conrad Anker, along with Jimmy Chin and Renan Ozturk, head to India’s Garwhal Himalaya for big wall climbing on the unclimbed Shark’s Fin, the central pillar of Meru. The trio struggle through life and death situations, and author/mountaineer Jon Krakauer adds plenty of colorful commentary. This is the film that made Jimmy Chin a household name, and now, six years later, his influence is everywhere — including four of the five films on this list. Directed by Chin’s wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi. Free on Hoopla, fuboTV, Crackle and Tubi.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.