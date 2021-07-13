What’s your take on fireworks going off at all hours?
We’re not talking about on the Fourth of July — that’s another story. Fireworks are illegal in Colorado Springs city limits, yet the police got so many calls (225) for fireworks complaints on July 4 that they were only able to respond to less than half (96).
Long after the holiday (and before it), fireworks boomed through otherwise quiet areas, seemingly every night (at least in the editor’s neighborhood, where her skittish dog is traumatized most every night). Not only do fireworks frighten animals and carry a risk of injury, they pose a fire danger in a time of extreme drought. They also are a trigger for many of our combat veterans, now back home, experiencing PTSD.
Please send your view on the topic to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.