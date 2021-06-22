Editor’s note: In response to Colorado Springs resident John Lieberman’s take on puppy mills last week (“What’s Your Take On ... Puppy mills?” June 16), the North Springs Edition recieved the below feedback. If you would like to suggest a new topic for discussion, please send your submission via email to Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Submissions may be edited.
Take 1
State Rep. Monica Duran, D-Wheat Ridge
I wanted to thank John Lieberman for his June 16 article regarding puppy mills.
I’m State Representative Monica Duran, and I have attempted twice to address puppy mills at the state legislature. In 2019, I tried to ban them and my bill was killed in committee. This year, I took a different approach and tried to limit the number of pet stores in the state along with consumer protections, only to have everything stripped out of the bill in the senate except for the consumer protection portion. I’m baffled as to why we can’t get this done in a state that loves their pets.
Articles like yours that keep shining the light on such abuses and the need to not only walk the walk on changing animal cruelty, but show the courage to change it is what’s needed. I will keep working on both.
• • •
Take 2
Joyce Cohen, Eagle County
Since my retirement as a District Court Magistrate, I have been petitioning towns in Colorado to pass an ordinance banning the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores. As the June 16 article by John Lieberman indicates, pet stores buy their animals from the mills, so eradicating the need for the animals will help shut down the mills. Also, the more towns that pass the ordinance, the stronger the message to the state that it needs to pass statewide legislation aimed at shutting down puppy mills. Thus far, nine towns in Colorado have passed the ordinance. The first town that passed the ordinance was Berthoud (Harley’s Dream was responsible for that one). The rest are towns that I petitioned — Vail, Eagle, Frisco, Dillon, Breckenridge, Silverthorne, Alma and Fairplay. I’ve been working on Avon, Superior, Glenwood Springs and tonight (June 15) I am presenting to Steamboat Springs.
I loved your article and hope that you will continue to cover this issue. What seems to be a “no brainer” is surprisingly controversial in many towns.