Recently we asked for readers’ opinions about a neighborhood kickball game in the street that was “shut down” by police after some neighbors complained (“What’s Your Take On ... Neighborhood street games,” Aug. 25). Below are some of the responses we received. (Please note that we do not typically run opinions from sources who wish to remain anonymous, but made an exception in this case for a couple of neighbors who feared retribution from those who disagreed with them.)
Take 1: Missy Berglund, education program manager with Illuminate Colorado, a statewide nonproft strengthening families, organizations and communities to prevent child maltreatment
Illuminate Colorado encourages you to let them play! Playing games together builds community Protective Factors (illuminatecolorado.org/project/protective-factors). Time and time again, evidence shows us that Protective Factors and positive childhood experiences can directly impact the structure of the brain. When young people have positive experiences in their community and schools, when they have positive relationships with supportive adults, and when they participate in cultural and community traditions, their brains can heal the impact of past trauma and harmful experiences.
Earlier this year, Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a state of emergency for youth mental health. So, as simple as it may seem, getting into the street and declaring an adults vs. kids kickball game a community tradition WILL have long-term positive outcomes for everyone involved.
So move the cars out of the way, invite the neighbors to join in and let off some stress by seeing who wins — my money is on the KIDS!
Take 2: Bonnie Sumner, Woodland Park
I grew up in a quiet neighborhood in New York City. The street dead-ended in front of our house, so there was no through traffic in one direction.
We played everything from jump rope to punch ball, tag and more in the street. We were neighborhood kids getting out of the house and enjoying exercise and fun with very few rules.
I know there are neighborhoods around the country now that have started closing off streets designated as play streets. The problem here is that particular street may not be the best choice for that neighborhood — so find a different one.
In addition, the idea that only certain families should be permitted to enjoy it is very sad indeed.
Take 3: Colorado Springs resident who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retribution
We have had a long-standing issue in our neighborhood with kids playing in the street, and I fall on the side of the Colorado Springs Police.
With the money spent by the city on so many parks (taxpayer money), and with the number of activity centers (trampoline parks, mini golf, bowling, and so many more), and back and front yards, and the list goes on... why can’t kids play in any of those areas? Note: I have a child myself, so I’m not some grumpy old lady.
There are few things I hate worse than being in a hurry for something (requiring a quick get-home-and-change-and-run-to-the-next-thing) just to have to slam on my brakes for kids IN THE ROAD 100 feet from my driveway. (To boot, you get scowls when the kids have to move to the side so you can pass.) Especially lately, said kids even sprinkle in a little attitude, and take their sweet time getting out of your way (parents don’t raise children the way they used to) … and all of this results in a very frustrating and tension-filled situation that could absolutely be avoided if the kids didn’t insist the road was theirs for the taking.
I’m sure plenty will say to “relax!” and “take it easy!” — but the same kids playing in the streets now are the kids taking over the streets in their 20s, and if we’ve learned nothing else from the last 18 months or so of life, the kids taking over the streets are not doing this country any good.
Take 4: another Colorado Springs resident who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retribution
At a very young age, we as children were taught the street wasn’t a place to play. The streets are there for vehicles — No ifs/ands/or buts. Laws and rules are for a reason. Parents should should know better, just because children decide to play on the streets, parents should step up to their duties as parents!! I totally agree with our Colorado Springs Police Department.
