With cold weather approaching and COVID-19 still a challenge, it is understandable that many remain wary about traveling.
My wife and I are still hesitant about traveling by plane. We have traveled by air in the United States, but the thought of getting on an airliner and wearing a mask for nine hours to go overseas gives us pause. (And not to mention more time in the mask in the airport.) So, with that in mind, and as I mentioned a few times in columns last year, one alternative is to take virtual tours.
There are a number of options for virtual tours. If you enjoy early American history I recommend checking out presidential sites for our first seven presidents. George Washington’s Mount Vernon has excellent virtual tours. See mountvernon.org. (If you want a bit of challenge, see if you know who Sally Fairfax was and what Belvoir was.)
For our second and sixth presidents, John Adams and John Quincy Adams, check out the Adams National Historical Park site: nps.gov/adams/index.htm. One family figure that I want to do some more research on is Louisa Catherine Adams, John Quincy’s wife. (You will see a painting of her on the virtual tour.) Born Louisa Catherine Johnson in England, she was the first first lady born outside of the United States. Louisa is said to have softened her husband’s dour personality. When Louisa died, Congress adjourned for her funeral, unprecedented at the time.
Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello has most enjoyable virtual tours. See monticello.org. The video clips associated with the various rooms are illuminating.
See montpelier.org for James Madison’s Montpelier. While currently there don’t appear to be virtual tours, the site is still useful to understand Madison.
James Monroe’s Highland is not far from Monticello. See highland.org. While Monroe is probably the least appreciated of the “Virginia dynasty,” he must have been popular. He effectively ran unopposed in 1820 for his second term.
See thehermitage.com to learn more about our seventh president, Andrew Jackson. Jackson was the first “westerner” to become president.
While historically significant, I have to admit I’m ambivalent about Jackson. Some of his actions were dubious, to say the least. Let me know if you disagree.
If the weather cooperates, my wife and I will be taking some road trips during the winter. At least those seem more manageable in this era of health challenges.
Doug McCormick is retired from the Air Force after spending 21 years as a space operator. He spent 14 years as a defense contractor supporting Air Force Space Command. He is now a tour guide and has started his own business, American History Tours LLC, specializing in taking people to see locations associated with significant American history. Contact Doug at doug@historytoursamerica.com.