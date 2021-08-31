The closest Wilderness Area to Colorado Springs is Lost Creek, offering a worthwhile fall colors excursion.
Head west on U.S. 24 for about 40 miles. And just past Lake George, turn right on County Road 77/Tarryall Road. Drive north through a scenic valley with grassy meadows along the South Platte River and Tarryall Creek, enhanced by surrounding forested hills and interesting rock formations. After about 21 miles, reach the Ute Creek Trailhead parking area on the right/east side.
All trails into Lost Creek are worth exploring but Ute Creek is my least favorite.
The route involves a steady uphill grind for about 4 miles with 2,750 feet in elevation gain and the steepest section climbs a small tree-covered ridge with few openings for views. But this effort does provide some rewards.
From the parking area, cross a bridge over willow-lined Tarryall Creek on the well defined Ute Creek Trail. The route heads southeast away from Tarryall Creek, then swings northeast and begins gently climbing along a lovely stretch next to Ute Creek.
The route begins through wide grassy areas giving way to shady Ponderosa Pine forest and aspen groves turning gold.
About 2.5 miles from the trailhead, the climb gets much steeper as hikers ascend a direct line with few switchbacks up a small ridge covered with Limber Pine. After about 1.5 miles of uphill, the trail intersects with the signed Brookside-McCurdy Trail. A snack break is in order after all that work but hikers should also consider continuing their trek by bearing left at the intersection.
Heading north on Brookside-McCurdy, enjoy flatter terrain and a diverse landscape along the Indian Creek valley with open meadows, willows, spruce-fir forest and views of 12,428-foot tall Bison Peak. This segment of Brookside-McCurdy continues for about 4.5 miles all the way to Lost Park, but hikers can turn around at any time to retrace the route back to the parking area.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map and tell someone where, when you are going and contact them when you return safely.