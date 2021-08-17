Sometimes, our path in life crisscrosses with someone who changes us in a deep-down kind of way. That’s how I think of my friend and colleague Mariellen Freeland.
From the moment I met her, I could see she was the kind of person who put people at ease, lit up the room, and befriended people wherever she went. On the surface, we didn’t seem to have much in common, but it turned out that we shared many of the same values and ideals. I met Mariellen in 1986 when we both began working at the headquarters of the Saturn Corporation of General Motors in Michigan. Saturn was a new subsidiary of GM and was created to break the “old” mold of how cars were designed and built.
It was a clean-sheet startup with a unique mission and culture because along with building cars, we were building relationships and teams. Saturn hired people from both inside and outside the auto industry and threw them together in small teams to create the company. Lucky for me, I was thrown in with Mariellen.
Fresh out of an Ivy League MBA program, I was part of the strategic planning team in the human resources group then in the Organization Development and Training group in Michigan. As a white collar manager, I was paired up with a United Auto Workers member who became my partner in the day-to-day work. We made decisions together, created programs together, and had nearly identical job responsibilities. Lucky for me, Mariellen was my UAW partner.
She had worked on the assembly line in GM’s Powertrain division and knew a lot about manufacturing cars. I learned that she had dropped out of high school to care for her family and ultimately had three daughters, raising them as a single, working mom. Later on, she completed high school, joined GM as a member of the UAW and was hired into Saturn in Michigan.
During the next few years, thousands of GM and Saturn employees moved to Tennessee where the new manufacturing plant was built. It turned out that Mariellen and I lived in the same neighborhood in Franklin, Tenn., so we would run into one another after the long work days. She invited me over to swim in her backyard pool and occasionally, we cooked together. Mariellen was a talented gardener and her flower gardens were the envy of the neighborhood. One friend said she could grow anything you put in dirt; she was born with a green thumb. It seemed as if everything thrived around Mariellen including her kids, her pets, and well, truly, anybody and everybody. She was the real deal.
Over the years, Mariellen rose through the ranks at Saturn. She became a line supervisor, an HR manager and a facilitator and trainer. She was smart as a whip and soaked up knowledge like a sponge. She had an endless curiosity and we joked that she asked more questions than anybody else in the company on a regular basis. Her questions and ideas woke us up and were like a mirror for ourselves. Around Mariellen, there was a dialogue instead of a lecture and collaboration rather than going solo. She had no pretense or posturing, just a genuine goal to roll-up-one’s sleeves and get it done.
Working full-time and raising children didn’t get in Mariellen’s way when she sought more education. First, she completed a Bachelor’s of Arts degree, then a Master of Arts in Organizational Management. In 2003, she earned a Ph.D. in Applied Management and Decision Sciences. She pulled herself up from her bootstraps, never complained, and had a great sense of humor. She married Richard “Dick” Hoalcraft, the love of her life and they settled into a home together with their Great Dane, Annabelle.
After 11 years working at Saturn, I married, started a family, and moved to Colorado Springs. Mariellen and I kept in close touch and sometimes talked for several hours at a time. When I told her that she was my mentor and role model, she told me I was hers instead. When I said she was an inspiration to me, she said the same thing back. And, when a business trip took me to Tennessee years later, the first thing I did was to meet up with Mariellen. Lucky for me, one of her daughters and two of her granddaughters joined our little reunion.
When our paths first crossed in 1986 in Michigan, we didn’t know we were creating a lifelong friendship, one that influenced me in many ways. Although we were raised in different circumstances and came from different backgrounds, we were two peas in a pod. Call us like-minded gals or magnets from opposite shores.
On July 26, surrounded by her pets and her family, Mariellen passed away from pancreatic cancer. I consider myself fortunate to have known her and I’ll never forget her. Now, I’m just trying to figure out which flowers to plant in my garden; flowers that will thrive and grow tall as she did.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 23 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.